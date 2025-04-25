DJ Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - USD (CU2G LN) Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Apr-2025 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 679.4363 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 207331 CODE: CU2G LN ISIN: LU1681042948 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU2G LN LEI Code: 549300XNMQWJFP5AXO77 Sequence No.: 384650 EQS News ID: 2124164 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 25, 2025 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)