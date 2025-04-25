DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc (XCO2 LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Apr-2025 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.7695 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 950458 CODE: XCO2 LN ISIN: LU1981859819 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1981859819 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCO2 LN LEI Code: 549300AN4QVQ0SPP1Y68 Sequence No.: 384728 EQS News ID: 2124320 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2124320&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2025 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)