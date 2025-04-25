Solar power purchase agreement (PPA) prices in North America held steady in the first quarter of 2025, averaging $57. 04/MWh, up 1% from the previous quarter, says LevelTen Energy. From pv magazine USA LevelTen Energy has released its latest quarterly report on PPA pricing in North America. It noted a second consecutive quarter of stable pricing in the first three months of 2025. A PPA is an arrangement in which a third-party developer installs, owns, and operates an energy asset on a customer's property, with the customer purchasing the system's electric output for a set period. PPAs are typically ...

