Freitag, 25.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
25.04.2025 10:10 Uhr
ZA FUNDINGS LTD: ZA Miner Introduces Free Cloud Mining Platform for Bitcoin and Dogecoin

Finanznachrichten News

ZA Miner announces a user-friendly, hardware-free cloud mining platform with a $100 trial contract for Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin enthusiasts

ZA Miner offers accessible cloud-based crypto mining for Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin, no hardware required.

MIDDLESEX, United Kingdom , April 25, 2025, announces the launch of its no-cost cloud mining platform, designed to make cryptocurrency mining more accessible for users of all experience levels. New users receive a complimentary $100 trial mining contract upon registration, allowing them to explore mining without purchasing equipment or paying setup fees.

The platform supports mining for Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC), and offers a streamlined experience for users to track their mining activity and performance online. With a focus on simplicity and transparency, ZA Miner enables users to begin mining through a user-friendly dashboard-no prior technical knowledge required.

"We built ZA Miner to remove the barriers typically associated with cryptocurrency mining," said a representative of ZA Miner. "By offering an accessible cloud-based platform and a $100 trial contract, we hope to help more individuals understand and participate in the digital asset ecosystem."

ZA Miner's cloud infrastructure operates in locations with energy-efficient resources, such as Kazakhstan and Iceland. These regions are chosen for their access to renewable or low-cost electricity, aligning with the company's sustainability and affordability goals.

Key Features:

  • Complimentary $100 trial mining contract for new users
  • Web-based mining for Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin
  • No hardware or maintenance required
  • Daily activity updates through a secure online dashboard
  • SSL encryption and anti-DDoS protection for account safety
  • Referral program offering commissions for invited users

To get started, users can create an account at www.zaminer.com, claim their trial contract, and begin monitoring their mining activity. While returns are not guaranteed and depend on various operational factors, the platform is structured to provide an entry-level introduction to cloud mining.

About ZA Miner

ZA Miner is a cloud mining company based in Middlesex, United Kingdom, offering cryptocurrency mining services for Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin. The company's mission is to make crypto miningapproachable and cost-effective through user-friendly tools, sustainable operations, and inclusive access to digital assets.

Media Contact:
SHEIKH, Anisah Fatema
ZA FUNDINGS LTD
info@zaminer.com
https://www.zaminer.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14ef95e8-d3e3-4503-a919-c26510ecbeb3


