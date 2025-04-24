FreightCar America, Inc. Announces Orders of 1,250 Railcars Valued at $141 Million

CHICAGO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) ("FreightCar America" or the "Company"), a diversified manufacturer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts, and components, today announced that it received total orders valued at approximately $141 million, representing a total of 1,250 railcars, during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. These orders underscore ongoing demand for FreightCar America's railcar offerings and reflect continued market share gains.

FreightCar America continues to gain share within its core railcar markets, driven by strategic initiatives aimed at increasing operational efficiency, product innovation, and commercial excellence. The orders represent approximately 25% of all new railcars ordered in the quarter, and 36% in our addressable market, marking the largest new railcar market share quarter intake in 15 years.

Nick Randall, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America, commented, "We are pleased to see sustained customer interest across our product portfolio, particularly in gondolas, open-top hoppers and covered hopper cars, which remain an integral part of our diverse portfolio of railcar types. Our manufacturing agility and ability to capture these opportunities highlights our competitive strengths."

Randall continued, "We have been monitoring recent tariff developments and based on our current understanding, railcars sold by FreightCar America in North America are not subject to tariffs due to their compliance with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. We continue to monitor any tariff developments. With our supply chain strategy, operational excellence initiatives at our manufacturing facility and continued commercial momentum, we remain confident in our forward trajectory."

Certain orders referenced in this release are subject to customary documentation and completion of terms.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit www.freightcaramerica.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements relating to our expected financial performance, financial condition, and/or future business prospects, events and/or plans that are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. These potential risks and uncertainties relate to, among other things, the cyclical nature of our business; adverse economic and market conditions, including inflation; material disruption in the movement of rail traffic for deliveries; fluctuating costs of raw materials, including steel and aluminum; delays in the delivery of raw materials; our ability to maintain relationships with our suppliers of railcar components; our reliance upon a small number of customers that represent a large percentage of our sales; the variable purchase patterns of our customers and the timing of completion; delivery and customer acceptance of orders; the highly competitive nature of our industry; the risk of lack of acceptance of our new railcar offerings; potential unexpected changes in laws, rules, and regulatory requirements, including tariffs and trade barriers (including recent United States tariffs imposed or threatened to be imposed on China, Canada, Mexico and other countries and any retaliatory actions taken by such countries); and other competitive factors. The factors listed above are not exhaustive. New factors emerge from time to time that may cause our business not to develop as we expect, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.