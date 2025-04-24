Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp Declares S/40.00 per Share Cash Dividend for Fiscal Year 2024

Lima, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, Peru, April 24, 2025 - Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP | BVL: BAP), the leading financial services holding company in Peru with a diversified presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia and Panama, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of S/40.00 per share for a total of S/3,775,292,680.00 in line with the Company's Bye-Laws and taking into account the total net income attained in the 2024 financial year of S/5,501,254,379.37. The cash dividend will be paid out on June 13, 2025, without withholding tax at source, to shareholders of record on May 19, 2025.

Gianfranco Ferrari, CEO of Credicorp, commented: "This dividend reflects the record results we achieved in 2024, the strength of our diversified business model and its ability to generate sustainable earnings across cycles. We remain committed to our vision of generating the right impact on society, while driving disruption and innovation across our businesses to shape the future of financial services in the region."

The cash dividend will be paid in US Dollars using the weighted exchange rate published by the Peruvian Superintendency of Banks, Insurance and Pension Funds (Superintendencia de Banca, Seguros y AFP) for transactions at the close of business on June 11, 2025. The US Dollar dividend amount will be rounded up to four decimal places.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru, with a diversified business portfolio organized into four primary lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP) and Banco de Crédito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance and Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Management and Advisory, through Credicorp Capital and ASB Bank Corp. Credicorp has a presence in Peru, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama.

