Freitag, 25.04.2025

WKN: 858265 | ISIN: CA8787422044 | Ticker-Symbol: TEKB
Tradegate
24.04.25
19:41 Uhr
32,400 Euro
+0,580
+1,82 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.04.2025 02:12 Uhr
35 Leser
Teck Resources Ltd: Teck Reports Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, April 24, 2025 (the "Meeting"). A total of 6,360,548 Class A common shares and 376,975,192 Class B subordinate voting shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 80.77% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholder voting results are set out below.

1. Shareholders elected 11 directors, as follows:

DirectorVotes in Favour (#)Votes Against (#)Votes in Favour (%)
A.J. Balhuizen988,246,0341,849,38699.81
J.K. Gowans977,858,08512,236,99298.76
N.B. Keevil, III986,832,7683,262,61599.67
C.E. McLeod-Seltzer981,328,9078,766,47099.11
S.A. Murray987,172,8722,922,50399.70
U.M. Power981,187,6008,907,78599.10
J.H. Price988,425,4891,669,89599.83
P.G. Schiodtz978,001,7472,093,63598.78
T.R. Snider984,657,0515,438,33099.45
S.A. Strunk958,817,92431,277,45996.84
Y. Yamato988,557,3851,538,00299.84

2. Shareholders voted to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of Teck, with 96.23% of all votes cast in favour.

3. Shareholders voted to approve the advisory resolution on Teck's approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular, with 98.46% of all votes cast in favour.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Further information about Teck's directors, corporate governance, and executive compensation practices are available in the management information circular for the Meeting, which is available under Teck's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov), and on www.Teck.com/reports along with our 2024 Annual and Sustainability Reports.

About Teck
Teck is a leading Canadian resource company focused on responsibly providing metals essential to economic development and the energy transition. Teck has a portfolio of world-class copper and zinc operations across North and South America and an industry-leading copper growth pipeline. We are focused on creating value by advancing responsible growth and ensuring resilience built on a foundation of stakeholder trust. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:
Ellen Lai
Coordinator, Investor Relations
604.699.4257
ellen.lai@teck.com

Media Contact:
Dale Steeves
Director, External Communications
236.987.7405
dale.steeves@teck.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.