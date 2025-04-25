DeepRoute.ai and Volcano Engine Partner to Accelerate AI-Driven Vehicle Innovation

SHANGHAI, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepRoute.ai, a pioneer in developing and deploying end-to-end smart driving solutions, today announced a partnership with Volcano Engine, a cloud and AI service platform, during Auto Shanghai 2025.

The two companies will collaborate to accelerate the development of AI vehicles by integrating advanced large language models, smart driving systems, and cloud computing infrastructure. As part of the partnership, Volcano Engine will provide high-performance computing support to DeepRoute.ai, boosting training efficiency for the Vision-Language-Action (VLA) model evolution.

"Computing power, data, and algorithms are the three engines behind VLA's evolution," said Maxwell Zhou, CEO of DeepRoute.ai. "With enhanced compute from Volcano Engine and our closed-loop data system, we are accelerating iteration. Algorithm innovation remains our core strength."

Designed for versatility, DeepRoute.ai VLA model supports both camera-only solution and LiDAR-camera fusion configurations, compatible with various automotive computing platforms. Multiple AI vehicle models integrated with DeepRoute.ai's VLA model are set to release in 2025.

Liwei Yang, General Manager of Volcano Engine Automotive and Head of the Institute of Intelligent Mobility and Embodied AI, also expressed his confidence in the collaboration and strong anticipation for DeepRoute.ai's VLA model to enter the market soon.

This advanced system excels in long-context understanding, analyzing driving scenarios over extended time frames of up to dozen seconds. It provides step-by-step explanations of its decision-making process, offering insights into its surroundings, predictions and planned actions. By enhancing both performance and transparency, the VLA model fosters greater trust in smart driving technology.

"To reach full autonomy, AI systems must evolve like human intelligence - from generalists to specialists," Zhou added. "VLA is the generalist foundation of smart driving and stands as one of the most promising paths toward fully autonomous driving."

At Auto Shanghai 2025, DeepRoute.ai is showcasing its latest smart driving advancements, the VLA model and RoadAGI strategy at exhibition booth 8BD012. CEO Maxwell Zhou is also attending the panel on the stage, sharing insights into the company's vision for expanding AI-driven mobility.

About DeepRoute.ai

DeepRoute.ai is an artificial intelligence company dedicated to the research, development and application of smart driving solutions. Being the first to develop production-ready smart driving solutions and a pioneer in deploying end-to-end architecture, DeepRotue.ai aims to create artificial general intelligence in robotics through mass-produced passenger vehicles.

DeepRoute.ai is headquartered in Shenzhen, with offices in Beijing and Fremont, California. For more information, visit deeproute.ai, follow DeepRoute.ai on LinkedIn, and X, and subscribe to DeepRoute.ai on YouTube.

