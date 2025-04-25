Raute Corporation: Inside information: Positive profit warning - Raute updates its guidance regarding profit

Raute Corporation, Inside information, April 25, 2025, at 8:55 a.m. EEST

Inside information: Positive profit warning - Raute updates its guidance regarding profit

New guidance for 2025:

Raute's 2025 net sales are expected to be between EUR 190-220 million and comparable EBITDA to be between EUR 20-27 million.

Previous guidance for 2025: (published on February 13, 2025):

Raute's 2025 net sales are expected to be between EUR 190-220 million and comparable EBITDA to be between EUR 17-24 million.

Rationale for the new guidance:

Raute's project deliveries have progressed better than anticipated, which has led to positive profit development during the first quarter. Therefore, Raute raises its guidance on profit for the full year. The order backlog previously received by Raute has supported positive business development despite the low new order intake in the first quarter due to the exceptionally challenging market environment.

RAUTE CORPORATION

Mika Saariaho

President and CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Mika Saariaho, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 154 9393

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Main media, www.raute.com