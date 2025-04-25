Anzeige
Freitag, 25.04.2025
Vergiss die Indizes - Forge steigt um 40 %, während der S&P & Dow fällt!!
WKN: 905716 | ISIN: FI0009004741
Frankfurt
25.04.25
08:02 Uhr
16,950 Euro
+0,750
+4,63 %
25.04.2025 07:55 Uhr
Raute Corporation: Inside information: Positive profit warning - Raute updates its guidance regarding profit

Finanznachrichten News

Raute Corporation, Inside information, April 25, 2025, at 8:55 a.m. EEST

Inside information: Positive profit warning - Raute updates its guidance regarding profit

New guidance for 2025:

Raute's 2025 net sales are expected to be between EUR 190-220 million and comparable EBITDA to be between EUR 20-27 million.

Previous guidance for 2025: (published on February 13, 2025):

Raute's 2025 net sales are expected to be between EUR 190-220 million and comparable EBITDA to be between EUR 17-24 million.

Rationale for the new guidance:

Raute's project deliveries have progressed better than anticipated, which has led to positive profit development during the first quarter. Therefore, Raute raises its guidance on profit for the full year. The order backlog previously received by Raute has supported positive business development despite the low new order intake in the first quarter due to the exceptionally challenging market environment.

RAUTE CORPORATION
Mika Saariaho
President and CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION:
Mika Saariaho, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 154 9393

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Main media, www.raute.com

RAUTE IN BRIEF - Making Wood Matter
Raute acts as a partner for a sustainable future for the wood products industry. Our technologies cover various production processes as well as supporting digital and analyzer solutions for industrially manufactured wood products. In addition, we offer comprehensive service concepts from spare parts to regular maintenance and production modernizations. Our innovative technologies, software and service concepts are designed to support the efficient use of natural resources in our customers' production. Raute is the only turnkey supplier in the world that offers mill-wide technology solutions for veneer, plywood and LVL production. Raute's head office and largest production plant is located in Lahti. Our other production facilities are located in Kajaani, Vancouver, Canada, Changzhou, China and Pullman, Washington State, USA. In 2024, Raute's net sales were EUR 204.6 million The Group's headcount at the end of 2024 was 783. More about Raute: www.raute.com.


