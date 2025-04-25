In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that Southern Brazil and the northern Andes were irradiance hotspots during March, posting anomalies as high as 30% above the climatological average. The increase came despite intense rainfall causing flooding in other parts of South America. March in South America delivered well above average irradiance for solar producers in Brazil's solar-dense southeastern states. Most of Brazil, alongside northern South America, benefited from increased irradiance despite persistent convective rain systems dumping above average rainfall ...

