Cavotec SA: Strengthened financial position and results that reflect the project-driven business

Order intake decreased -28.3% to EUR 28.6 million (39.9)

Order backlog decreased -3.6% to EUR 116.3 million (120.5)

Revenue decreased -9.8% to EUR 38.7 million (42.9)

EBIT decreased -61.4% to EUR 0.8 million (2.0) and the EBIT margin amounted to 1.9% (4.5%)

Adjusted EBIT decreased -48.9% to EUR 1.0 million (2.0) with an adjusted EBIT margin of 2.6% (4.5%)

Net result for the period decreased -89.2% to EUR 0.06 million (0.5)

Operating cash flow increased to EUR 5.4 million (0.05)

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, amounted to EUR 0.001 (0.005)

Net debt decreased to EUR -11.6 million from EUR -15.3 million at 31 December 2024 and the leverage ratio improved to 0.74x from 0.91x

Key events during the first quarter

New members of Cavotec Management Team appointed; Jonathan Eriksson appointed Head of Industry Division, Nicklas Vedin appointed Head of Ports & Maritime Division. Patrick Mares, in Group Management since 2019, appointed Product Management and Chief Technology Officer

Key events after the end of the first quarter

Next generation radio remote controls launched

Launch of the MCS Manual Dispenser, supporting the Megawatt Charging System (MCS) for high-power charging applications up to 4.5 MW

Comment from the CEO

A fundamentally strong business in an uncertain environment

This quarter reflects our project-driven business, where revenue and earnings may fluctuate between quarters depending on which projects we invoice. We are seeing an increasingly uncertain global environment, while our business remains fundamentally strong with solid demand, and we have continued to strengthen our financial position during the quarter. The order intake should be viewed in the context of the strong order intake at the end of the previous quarter.

We began 2025 by announcing several large European shore power orders signed at the end of 2024. These orders have a total value of EUR 17.5 million and include deliveries to ports in the Mediterranean and a global shipping company. We also announced an order for an automated mooring system for the Port of Dublin, which will be the first installation in Ireland. Additionally, we reported an order for 1,000 spring cable reels for electric vehicle charging stations for Qwello in Europe. All these orders demonstrate that our business is driven by the strong megatrend of electrifying society and reducing emissions. These orders should also be viewed in the light of the decrease in order intake by -28.3% to EUR 28.6 million in the first quarter.

Since our business is largely project-driven, both revenue and earnings can fluctuate between quarters. Ports & Maritime reports a weak first quarter, which should be compared to the same quarter last year when they recorded significant revenue from deliveries of shore power systems to container vessels. These contracts were signed in 2022 and highlight the long lead times in our business. Deliveries of the orders signed at the end of 2024 will begin in the second half of 2025. Our investment in services, which we initiated just over a year ago, is a way to untap the potential of our large installed base and thereby balance the fluctuations from the large projects, particularly in Ports & Maritime.

Improved performance in Industry

Profitability was, of course, negatively impacted during the quarter by the lower revenue in Ports & Maritime. At the same time, the performance in Industry had a positive effect, with both increased revenue and improved profitability. We are now beginning to see the effects of the margin-enhancing measures we introduced last year and expect continued improvements throughout the year.

It is also gratifying to see that our focus on cash flow and working capital is clearly reflected in this quarter. Operating cash flow improved to EUR 5.4 million (0.05) and net debt decreased EUR 3.7 million from the end of last year.

Well received new products

We have continuously strengthened our financial position, which, among other things, enabled us to increase our investments in product development last year. This has now led to the launch of the next generation of radio remote controls and our new MCS Manual Dispenser a couple of weeks ago. Our radio remote controls offer unmatched flexibility, reliability, and ergonomic comfort. We believe that these new systems are set to redefine operator control in demanding industrial environments. The MCS Manual Dispenser is designed to support our Megawatt Charging System (MCS) for high-power charging applications with up to 4.5 MW of charging power. It is efficiently powering electric heavy-duty vehicles, construction machinery, e-trucks, and vessels. It is promising to see the interest customers already are showing.

We have several new products scheduled for launch in 2025, and we expect these to generate the same strong interest among our customers.

Low exposure to trade tariffs

During the recent turbulent period, we have received questions about how we are affected by potential trade tariffs. Last year, about 50% of our revenue was generated by European customers and 40% from the Asia-Pacific region. Approximately 10% of our revenue is generated in North America, the majority of which comes from the US. Most of these revenues relate to our service offering, which is provided locally by our local service organisation. Therefore, our conclusion is that our exposure to potential trade tariffs between the US and Europe is quite low. Should it become necessary, we can fairly quickly start production in the US, as we are an assembly-based operation. We also demonstrated last year our ability to quickly get started in a new geography through the establishment of a new assembly unit in India.

Strong momentum

As we have previously mentioned, we have a partly new Cavotec Management Team in place and an organisation that makes us more agile and facilitates the realisation of synergies and efficient ways of working. There is strong momentum in the organisation, and even though we are seeing increasing global uncertainty, we operate in solid underlying markets, driven by the need to electrify society and reduce emissions. This makes me confident in our ability to grow profitably and create value.

David Pagels

Chief Executive Officer



About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading cleantech company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonization of ports and industrial applications. Backed by 50 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. To find out more about Cavotec, visit cavotec.com.

