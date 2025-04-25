Centurion Wealth Management, LLC: Sterling D. Neblett & Wendy Ann Payne Named to Forbes' 2025 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List

The Forbes 2025 list spotlights the top wealth advisors across the country.

Sterling D. Neblett, CEPA, CFP®, and Wendy Ann Payne, CDFA®, CEP®, Co-Founders of Centurion Wealth Management, have been named to the Forbes 2025 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list, produced by Forbes in partnership with SHOOK Research.

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors ranking is based on a proprietary methodology developed by SHOOK Research. The selection process includes both qualitative and quantitative criteria, such as industry experience, client retention, assets under management (AUM), revenue trends, and personal interviews. SHOOK Research also considers an "impact" score intended to measure the effect advisors have on their clients' financial outcomes.

"I truly appreciate being included on the list. It reflects the collaborative efforts of our team and our ongoing focus on supporting clients with their financial planning and wealth management goals," said Sterling D. Neblett, 4/24/2025

According to Forbes, advisors named to the 2025 list were also recognized for their efforts in guiding clients through uncertain economic and market conditions.

This recognition follows Wendy Ann Payne's earlier inclusion on the Forbes 2025 Top Women Wealth Advisors: Best-In-State list.

"What a privilege to be recognized again this year! These acknowledgments reflect the trust our client bestow in us and in the consistent dedication of our team in support of their financial goals. What an honor this is," said Wendy Ann Payne, 4/24/2025

Out of more than 42,000 nominations across the country, both Sterling and Wendy were included in the final list published by Forbes.

Click here to view the full 2025 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list.

Centurion Wealth Management, LLC is a firm that offers comprehensive wealth management services for entrepreneurs, executives, and independent women. These services include investment analysis, tax and estate planning, cash flow analysis, retirement planning, and risk management. Centurion's advisory team works to help clients achieve financial security and reach their long-term goals.

To connect with Centurion Wealth's onboarding team, please email info@centurionwealth.com

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES AND MORE INFORMATION ABOUT CENTURION, PLEASE CONTACT CENTURION AT TEAM@CENTURIONWEALTH.COM OR DIRECTLY AT (571) 765-1890. INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES ARE OFFERED THROUGH CENTURION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, A REGISTERED INVESTMENT ADVISER.

Important Disclosures:

By clicking the link above, you will leave Centurion Wealth Management's website and enter a third-party site created, operated, and maintained by a different entity. Centurion Wealth Management does not verify, endorse, or imply any affiliation, sponsorship, or endorsement with the third party or its affiliates. The opinions expressed by the author(s) are solely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of Centurion Wealth Management.

Centurion Wealth Management, LLC Award Disclosures

Providing the testimonial above presents a conflict of interest in that the investment adviser has a relationship with the applicable individual. More specifically, this relationship involves Forbes conferring an award to Centurion Wealth Management, which our Co-Founders, Sterling Neblett & Wendy Payne, acknowledged and expressed gratitude for publicly.

The above-mentioned recognition/award was given on April 8th, 2025, based on the time period of June 30th, 2023 through June 30th, 2024. It was provided by Forbes and SHOOK Research. Centurion Wealth Management has reasonable belief that the survey used to determine the award was fair and balanced. Clients and prospects should be aware that Centurion Wealth Management did not provide compensation to the provider for the rating/award. The Best-In-State Wealth Advisors is no guarantee of future investment outcomes and do not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results.

Contact Information

Centurion Wealth Management

team@centurionwealth.com

(571)-765-1890

SOURCE: Centurion Wealth Management, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire