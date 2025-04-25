PI TECHNOLOGIES, LTD: Pi Protocol CEO Discusses Real-World Assets and Stablecoins on CNBC Arabia's "Crypto Weekly"

Bundeep Singh Rangar, co-founder and CEO of Pi Protocol, appeared in-studio on CNBC Arabia's flagship programme "Crypto Weekly" to share his expert insights on the evolution of stablecoins, the tokenisation of real-world assets (RWA), and the next phase of blockchain-led innovation in global financial markets.

During the interview, Rangar highlighted stablecoins as the fundamental infrastructure for blockchain adoption, noting their critical role in bridging traditional finance with digital assets. "This is really the killer app of the blockchain," stated Rangar. "Because this is the bridge between assets that you and I know, which we coin as real-world assets."

Rangar emphasised the significant market presence of stablecoins, revealing that "last year, $28 trillion worth of transactions took place in stablecoins. 40% of all blockchain-related transactions last year took place in stablecoins. These figures illustrate the pivotal role stablecoins are playing in the broader adoption of blockchain technology for everyday financial transactions."

Pi Protocol's approach centres on reimagining how stablecoins can generate value for users rather than centralised issuers. "The next evolution of stablecoins would really be to have the utility for all these on-chain transactions, but also get a share of the yield because you're creating that value, and it should not go to a centralised company and its coffers. You should be partaking in that," Rangar explained.

A key highlight of the discussion that can be viewed at https://youtu.be/XzMJgSCrw-Y was Pi Protocol's innovative approach to regulatory compliance. This approach differentiates Pi Protocol in the market by allowing users to mint stablecoins and collateralise them without triggering taxable sales, enhancing capital efficiency while maintaining full control over their assets. The model represents a significant advancement in decentralised finance, combining the stability needed for everyday transactions with the yield-generating potential of traditional financial instruments.

Speaking on industry trends, Rangar noted the shift from centralisation to user empowerment: "Value creation is going from the company issuing these tokens to actually the users." This aligns with Pi Protocol's vision to democratise access to financial yields that have traditionally been captured by centralised entities.

Rangar also provided valuable perspective on the evolving regulatory landscape under the new US administration: "The ushering of a new regime in the US is now an ushering of a sea change in the crypto world. And I think what's going to happen is we'll get a lot more certainty." He cited the GENIUS Act and MiCA legislation in Europe as frameworks that will provide greater clarity for the digital asset industry.

On the subject of Layer 1 platforms, Rangar offered insights into the evolving blockchain infrastructure landscape, noting that networks like Solana and Sui are gaining ground over Ethereum through improvements in speed, cost, and scalability. "The challenge is just the way Ethereum challenged Bitcoin, and they came up with smart contracts, and they came up with a layer for transactions, Solana, Sui, and various other coins are challenging Ethereum's dominance," he explained.

He continued, "They're doing so by making it cheaper, lower transaction fees, and arguably faster, more transactions per second, and by creating inbuilt modules that allow for scalability. So if you have new networks that make things better, that's the beauty of technology. Innovation just surpasses innovation itself."

Pi Protocol's emergence comes at a pivotal moment in the stablecoin ecosystem, with users increasingly seeking solutions that offer both the stability of traditional stablecoins and the yield-generating potential of DeFi protocols. The platform's ability to bridge these requirements while maintaining regulatory compliance positions it uniquely in the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape.

The CNBC Arabia Crypto Weekly interview with hosts Henri Arslanian and May Ben Khadra can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/XzMJgSCrw-Y

For more information about Pi Protocol and its USP stablecoin, visit www.piprotocol.com.

About Pi Protocol

Pi Protocol is a decentralised finance (DeFi) infrastructure to collateralise and monetise blockchain based yield-bearing real world assets (RWA) via issuance of USP stablecoins pegged to the U.S. dollar. Its governance will be driven and conducted by holders of its USPi network token.

For more information, please connect at:

contact@piprotocol.com

www.piprotocol.com

https://x.com/piprotocol

https://www.linkedin.com/company/piprotocol/

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DISCLAIMER:

Crypto assets are unregulated investment products prone to sudden and substantial value fluctuations, presenting a high risk of total loss of the invested capital. The information presented herein is not intended as a financial promotion. This material has been produced for circulation to a limited number of professional investors and journalists. If you are unsure whether this asset is suitable for your individual circumstances, it is highly recommended to obtain independent financial and legal advice.

SOURCE: PI TECHNOLOGIES, LTD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire