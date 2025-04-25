Spain now has 65. 8 GW of solar projects with grid-connection permits, says the country's energy agency. Total renewable energy installations with grid permits hit 129. 5 GW by the end of March, up 15. 5% from February. From pv magazine Spain Spain had approximately 129. 57 GW of renewable energy projects with grid-connection permits by the end of March 2025, according to the latest report from Spanish trade body APPA Renovables. This represents a 15. 5% increase from the end of February. Another 52. 61 GW of projects have submitted grid-connection requests, marking a 7% decline from the February. ...

