The MagicBlock utility-scale storage platform supports two-hour to eight-hour discharge durations, targeting flexibility markets and long-duration energy storage needs. The 10-foot container supports a maximum capacity of 3. 2 MWh and is available in both AC- and DC-coupled versions. From ESS News HyperStrong, a leading Chinese energy storage integrator, has launched MagicBlock - a modular, AI-driven utility-scale storage platform available in both AC and DC-coupled versions. The platform is adaptable across multiple configurations of one, two four to eight units, optimizing deployment for a wide ...

