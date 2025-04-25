Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2025) - AGII, an emerging innovator at the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain, has officially launched its AI-powered Web3 application, now available globally. This release marks a significant milestone in the evolution of decentralized technologies, bringing scalable, intelligent automation directly to developers, enterprises, and Web3 users.





Smarter blockchain tools powered by real-time AI integration.



The newly launched AGII app provides access to a suite of AI-driven tools designed to optimize smart contract automation, accelerate predictive data processes, and improve security across blockchain networks. Users can now harness real-time analytics, deploy adaptive workflows, and manage decentralized operations more efficiently, all from a unified mobile interface.

AGII's rollout responds to the growing demand for infrastructure that can adapt to the speed and complexity of decentralized ecosystems. The app integrates advanced AI models to enhance blockchain responsiveness, reduce latency, and ensure continuity in autonomous systems. By simplifying deployment and operations through predictive tools and real-time decision-making, AGII positions itself as a core enabler of next-generation Web3 functionality.

The launch follows a period of closed testing and developer onboarding, with positive feedback driving momentum toward broader adoption. AGII plans to expand its offerings in the coming months, including additional support for multi-chain deployment, AI model training, and decentralized security enhancements.

About AGII

AGII is a next-generation AI-powered Web3 platform that provides intelligent automation, adaptive smart contracts, and scalable infrastructure tools for blockchain developers and users. AGII's mission is to deliver efficient, secure, and autonomous solutions that power the future of decentralized ecosystems.

