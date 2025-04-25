DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) (AGHG LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 25-Apr-2025 / 11:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 24-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 44.5859 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1142197 CODE: AGHG LN ISIN: LU2355200523 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2355200523 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AGHG LN LEI Code: 222100OZ1M1LXGO7SA89 Sequence No.: 384799 EQS News ID: 2124502 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 25, 2025 05:05 ET (09:05 GMT)