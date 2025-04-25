

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on PSI SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9). Analyst Simon Scholes upgraded the stock to BUY and increased the price target from EUR 25.00 to EUR 36.00.

Abstract:

2025 is the first year of a planned three-year migration of PSI's product portfolio towards a cloud/Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. We expect the migration to accelerate sales growth and widen margins by making PSI's product offering easier to scale in both Germany (52% of 2024 sales) and internationally. Meanwhile, PSI's decades of cross-vertical domain knowledge in industrial AI should heighten acceptance of the revamped product portfolio. Group sales grew at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2018-2023 while the EBIT margin averaged 7.0%. Adjusted for the end 2024 sale of the Mobility business unit, we model a 2023-28 sales CAGR of 8.7% and a 2028E EBIT margin of 12.5%. Recent newsflow indicates that PSI is making good progress with its business model transformation. In February, PSI's work on developing its cloud-native next generation grid and energy management system, Control System of the Future (CSF), was validated by the conclusion of a long-term partnership with E.ON, one of the company's most longstanding and important customers. The collaboration with Google announced in March will enable PSI to run its SaaS offerings over Google Cloud. The collaboration also enables PSI to modernise its software development environment through access to Google's ecosystem. Continuous deployment of PSI's new SaaS-based Warehouse Management System (Logistics business unit) and Manufacturing Execution System (Discrete Manufacturing business unit) is set to begin later this year while continuous deployment of the CSF is scheduled for 2026. ERP modules for the Discrete Manufacturing business unit and MES modules for the Process Industries & Metals business unit are due to follow in 2027 and 2028 respectively. Total investment in the German grid during 2025-45 is estimated at EUR528bn - equivalent to over EUR25bn annually. This compares with EUR17.8bn invested in 2023. To better capture this long period of supernormal growth, we have extended the explicit period of our DCF model from 2035 to 2040. This is the main factor behind the increase in our price target from EUR25 to EUR36 (upside of 38%). Our rating is now Buy (previously: Add).



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu PSI SE (ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes stuft die Aktie auf BUY herauf und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 25,00 auf EUR 36,00.

Zusammenfassung:

2025 ist das erste Jahr einer geplanten dreijährigen Umstellung des PSI-Produktportfolios auf ein Cloud/Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-Geschäftsmodell. Wir erwarten, dass die Migration das Umsatzwachstum beschleunigt und die Margen erhöht, da das Produktangebot der PSI sowohl in Deutschland (52% des Umsatzes 2024) als auch international leichter skalierbar ist. Gleichzeitig dürfte das jahrzehntelange, branchenübergreifende Know-how der PSI im Bereich der industriellen KI die Akzeptanz des neu gestalteten Produktportfolios erhöhen. Der Konzernumsatz wuchs im Zeitraum 2018-2023 mit einer CAGR von 6,9 %, während die EBIT-Marge im Durchschnitt 7,0 % betrug. Bereinigt um den Verkauf des Geschäftsbereichs Mobility Ende 2024 modellieren wir für 2023-28 ein Umsatz-CAGR von 8,7 % und eine EBIT-Marge von 12,5 % für 2028. Die jüngsten Nachrichten deuten darauf hin, dass PSI bei der Transformation seines Geschäftsmodells gute Fortschritte macht. Im Februar wurde die Arbeit von PSI an der Entwicklung des cloud-nativen Netz- und Energiemanagementsystems der nächsten Generation, Control System of the Future (CSF), durch den Abschluss einer langfristigen Partnerschaft mit E.ON, einem der langjährigsten und wichtigsten Kunden des Unternehmens, bestätigt. Die im März angekündigte Zusammenarbeit mit Google ermöglicht es PSI, seine SaaS-Angebote über die Google Cloud zu betreiben. Die Zusammenarbeit ermöglicht es PSI außerdem, seine Softwareentwicklungsumgebung durch den Zugang zum Google-Ökosystem zu modernisieren. Der kontinuierliche Einsatz des neuen SaaS-basierten Warehouse Management Systems (Geschäftsbereich Logistics) und des Manufacturing Execution Systems (Geschäftsbereich Discrete Manufacturing) soll noch in diesem Jahr beginnen, während der kontinuierliche Einsatz des CSF für 2026 geplant ist. ERP-Module für den Geschäftsbereich Discrete Manufacturing und MES-Module für den Geschäftsbereich Process Industries & Metals sollen 2027 bzw. 2028 folgen. Die Gesamtinvestitionen in das deutsche Netz in den Jahren 2025-45 werden auf EUR528 Mrd. geschätzt - das entspricht über EUR25 Mrd. jährlich. Zum Vergleich: Im Jahr 2023 wurden EUR17,8 Mrd. investiert. Um diesen langen Zeitraum des überdurchschnittlichen Wachstums besser zu erfassen, haben wir den expliziten Zeitraum unseres DCF-Modells von 2035 auf 2040 erweitert. Dies ist der Hauptgrund für die Anhebung unseres Kursziels von EUR25 auf EUR36 (Aufwärtspotenzial von 36 %). Unser Rating lautet nun Kaufen (zuvor: Hinzufügen).



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32344.pdf

