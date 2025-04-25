

Bangkok, Thailand - April 23, 2025 - Mile Green, a next-generation electric vehicle (EV) company with dual headquarters in Hong Kong and Thailand, announced a bold new plan to rapidly expand its EV infrastructure across Thailand, marking a major milestone in the country's transition toward sustainable transportation. With a strong commitment to reducing carbon emissions and enhancing urban mobility, Mile Green will roll out a nationwide network of fast-charging and battery swapping stations specifically designed to meet the needs of both individual users and professional riders. Mile Green Accelerates Thailand's EV Future with Nationwide Fast Charging and Battery Swapping Infrastructure Mile Green is revolutionizing Thailand's electric mobility landscape with the rollout of its advanced Fast Charging Stations and Battery Swapping Stations (BSS) - designed to serve both everyday users and professional riders, including delivery and logistics drivers. Strategically positioned across urban centers, suburban zones, and commercial districts, these fast chargers will ensure convenient and widespread access for electric vehicle (EV) users throughout the country. At the heart of this initiative are Mile Green's cutting-edge battery swapping stations, offering riders a quick and seamless battery replacement within minutes, minimizing downtime and maximizing efficiency for high-usage vehicles. These stations will be fully integrated into Thailand's broader transportation infrastructure, supporting the continuous operation of electric fleets. Each station is equipped with proprietary water-cooling and fire-suppression technologies, specifically engineered to ensure safety and reliability in Thailand's tropical climate. Supporting this ambitious expansion is a robust network of strategic partnerships, including access to over 30,000 retail points and outlets. By leveraging these extensive physical networks, Mile Green brings EV charging solutions closer than ever to Thai users - accelerating the nation's transition to a cleaner, more sustainable transportation future. This infrastructure development reflects Mile Green's vision to empower Thai cities and communities with cleaner, smarter, and more efficient transportation solutions. Leadership Driving Innovation in Green Mobility Mile Green is led by a group of world-class leading professionals including Mr. Maverick Hui, Founder & Executive Chairman, Mr. Chatchaval Jiaravanon, Honorary Chairman & Director, Ms. Gigi Chan, Co-Founder & Director, Mr. Dannis Lee, Mr. Cliff Ip, Mr. Pitak Pruittisarikorn, and Ms. Ferheen Mahomed, Board Members as well as Mr. Raymund Chao, Chairman of Advisory Board. The leadership team brings together expertise in automotive, finance and ESG, ensuring that Mile Green's Thailand strategy aligns with global sustainability standards and local market needs. Technology-Driven, Financially Inclusive EV Ecosystem Mile Green's ecosystem includes: Smart EVs: Including electric scooters, bikes, tuk-tuks, and delivery vehicles

Mobile App Integration: For real-time battery swap locations, vehicle management, and digital unlocking

Fintech & Blockchain Integration: Supporting financing, carbon credits, and secure energy transactions These innovations aim to make EV ownership and operation more affordable, accessible, and practical for Thai users. Recognizing ESG Excellence in Thailand Mile Green celebrated Thai corporate leadership in sustainability via the ESG Trailblazer Awards, honoring Kerry Logistics, TenPao Group, and Cornerstone for their outstanding ESG contributions. About Mile Green Mile Green is a cutting-edge electric vehicle (EV) company dual-headquartered in Hong Kong and Thailand. Dedicated to sustainability, the company is pioneering an EV ecosystem that integrates green battery technology, battery-swapping systems, Web3 infrastructure, and fintech solutions to accelerate the global transition to eco-friendly transportation. With a strong commitment to ESG principles and sustainable mobility, Mile Green is rapidly expanding its presence in Southeast Asia and Africa, building the future of transportation one charge at a time. www.milegreen.biz 25/04/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

