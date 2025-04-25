Bangkok, Thailand - April 23, 2025 - Mile Green, a next-generation electric vehicle (EV) company with dual headquarters in Hong Kong and Thailand, announced a bold new plan to rapidly expand its EV infrastructure across Thailand, marking a major milestone in the country's transition toward sustainable transportation.
With a strong commitment to reducing carbon emissions and enhancing urban mobility, Mile Green will roll out a nationwide network of fast-charging and battery swapping stations specifically designed to meet the needs of both individual users and professional riders.
This infrastructure development reflects Mile Green's vision to empower Thai cities and communities with cleaner, smarter, and more efficient transportation solutions.
Leadership Driving Innovation in Green Mobility
Mile Green is led by a group of world-class leading professionals including Mr. Maverick Hui, Founder & Executive Chairman, Mr. Chatchaval Jiaravanon, Honorary Chairman & Director, Ms. Gigi Chan, Co-Founder & Director, Mr. Dannis Lee, Mr. Cliff Ip, Mr. Pitak Pruittisarikorn, and Ms. Ferheen Mahomed, Board Members as well as Mr. Raymund Chao, Chairman of Advisory Board.
The leadership team brings together expertise in automotive, finance and ESG, ensuring that Mile Green's Thailand strategy aligns with global sustainability standards and local market needs.
Technology-Driven, Financially Inclusive EV Ecosystem
Mile Green's ecosystem includes:
These innovations aim to make EV ownership and operation more affordable, accessible, and practical for Thai users.
Recognizing ESG Excellence in Thailand
Mile Green celebrated Thai corporate leadership in sustainability via the ESG Trailblazer Awards, honoring Kerry Logistics, TenPao Group, and Cornerstone for their outstanding ESG contributions.
