Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that its Alberta multi-unit franchisee has successful opened another Heal Wellness location in Calgary's Historic Alberta Block. Heal Wellness ("Heal") is a fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant ("QSR"). The Grand opening will be at Suite 105, 805 First Street SW, Calgary, Alberta, this Saturday April 26th, 2025.

"I want to congratulate our multi-unit franchisee on another successful opening. With six stores for Heal now operating in Alberta and more in development the growth in Western Canada is off to a good start," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.



"This latest opening marks Heal's 20th system-wide location, with several additional units currently under construction across Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. Backed by a contractual commitment for 130 total units, franchise interest from both prospective operators and landlords is accelerating, positioning us for sustained, predictable organic growth across the country."

"As we move into 2025, our focus is on accelerating growth through both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions. Currently, four of our QSR brands are under construction across Canada, and we expect to announce additional projects throughout the year as we secure new franchise agreements and premium real estate nationwide. This progress is a clear step forward in our mission to become a predictable, disciplined growth company. Happy Belly now has 531 contractually committed retail franchise locations across our emerging brands-whether in development, under construction, or already operating. We are steadily expanding this pipeline throughout 2025 and 2026, continually selecting the right franchise partners and securing optimal real estate to achieve our brands' development goals."

We are just getting started.



The combination of lower taxes, affordable housing, and greater job opportunities are expected to continue to draw a continues stream of population influx into the Alberta Block region for continuous growth and economic stimulus. As our stable of emerging QSR brands continues to grow, so does our ability to secure prime real estate locations across Canada. The city of Calgary continues to rapidly grow at an impressive rate and will expand Heal's customer reach in a heavily populated and demographical aligned area to the brand, giving us tremendous opportunity in-store, as well as delivery.

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

