Euhomy Introduces LunaArc: The World's First Countertop Crescent Ice Maker

Enjoy portable convenience, high-efficiency performance, and consistently clear, clean ice with the reliable Euhomy LunaArc.

Euhomy has officially launched the LunaArc, a countertop ice maker designed specifically to produce crescent-shaped ice. Moving past the familiar bullet and nugget varieties, the LunaArc offers a distinctive method for making clear, clean, and enduring moon-shaped ice at home.

Making customizable high quality ice with high efficiency

A key advantage of the LunaArc is its ability to create clearer, less-bubbled ice compared to standard ice machines. The LunaArc's efficient continuous water flow and dual-sided system allow it to generate ice quickly, providing a batch of medium ice (16cubes, 0.28lbs) in just 12 minutes. By adjusting the ice thickness, users can either speed up the ice-making process by choosing thinner ice or create ice that lasts longer by selecting thicker cubes. This fun feature allows users to customize their ice based on their needs. Thin ice quickly cools drinks, while thick ice is ideal for minimizing dilution and maintaining flavor.

Hygienic Design with a Stylish Look

With its stylish matte black color scheme and simple design, the LunaArc offers enhanced usability. Its separate water tank makes filling and cleaning easier compared to typical countertop ice machines. The transparent window provides a clear view of the water tank's contents, allowing users to easily check water levels, assess cleanliness, and keep an eye on the machine's operation. The addition of a pull-out ice basket allows for easy, on-demand ice retrieval, promoting better hygiene.

Easier Use with Upgraded Storage and Indicators

Although designed for countertops, the LunaArc boasts a significant ice production capacity. Its ice basket can hold up to 2.2 lbs (1kg), equivalent to 8-10 ice-making cycles, ensuring ample ice is available for both everyday use and social gatherings.

Furthermore, the machine features user-friendly LED indicators that clearly communicate its status: purple signifies a full ice basket, blue indicates ice production is underway, and orange-red warns of low water. A countdown indicator shows exactly when the next batch of ice will be ready.

Simple and Hygienic Cleaning Process Upgrades

For users who value convenience and a clean appliance, the LunaArc offers a significantly easier cleaning process than most ice makers. The one-touch automatic self-cleaning feature makes maintenance exceptionally simple. Furthermore, the integrated drip tray prevents messy spills by catching condensation, contributing to a hassle-free cleanup.

Convenient Time Function and Quiet Ice Production

With a built-in timer, the machine can be scheduled to turn on or off at a specific time, up to 24 hours in advance, providing flexibility and ensuring ice is ready when needed.

Operating at a noise level of =42db, the LunaArc produces ice quietly, making it a welcome addition to kitchens, offices, or shared living spaces without unwanted noise.

The Euhomy LunaArc will be launched on Indiegogo on April 29th 2025.

About Euhomy Technology

Euhomy is a leading innovator in ice-related products and services, dedicated to enhancing everyday life with cool refreshments. Understanding the diverse needs of those who value a "COOL life," Euhomy makes its products accessible for every ice-related occasion.

Fueled by a passion for all things ice - from making to using and storing - Euhomy constantly explores new ways to create ice types and densities that elevate any beverage. Through continuous improvements in storage and processing, Euhomy empowers users to enjoy a cool life, anytime, anywhere.

