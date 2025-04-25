The 2nd International Investment Alliance for Renewable Energy (IIARE) successfully convened its 3rd International Finance and Frontier Technology Forum Alliance Conference in Paris on April 23. Representatives from the Economic and Trade Bureau of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the French Republic attended the meeting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250424624398/en/

Highlights from Chairman Mr. Lyu's address, the venue, and the group photo with delegates

Mr. Lyu Zexiang, President of IIARE and Chairman of China Energy International Group, delivered a welcome speech and announced the opening of the Forum. Several key projects were illustrated to demonstrate IIARE and Energy China's collaboration with Europe. "We have taken concrete actions to promote the green and low-carbon transformation, painting a series of meticulous and detailed 'fine brushstrokes' of new energy development," he says. "In the future, we look forward to making full use of the alliance platform to make more practical achievements."

Major speakers include Mr. Li Wenguo, Vice Representative General of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Representative Office in France; Mr. Arnaud Melilli, Director of Asian Pacific Investments in Paris Region; Mr. Richard ABITBOL, Professor of the Institute of Administration and Management studies (IEAM), former adviser to the French prime minister; Ms. Lena HENRY, Senior Vice President, Schneider Electric Global Customer Experience Commercial Transformation; and Mr. Cui Meng, President, Europe Region, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Representatives from leading Renewable companies including EDF, TotalEnergies, Akuo, and Voltalia also participated.

Themed "Toward a Dual Carbon Future Gathered Wisdom for New Growth", the conference marked IIARE's inaugural forum held in a developed economy. It showcased China's contribution to renewable energy innovation and supply chain, facilitated valuable exchanges on European market prospects, and advanced renewable energy collaboration between China and Europe. The event highlighted actionable steps to provide affordable power and combat climate change.

Established in 2018, IIARE is a leading force in global low-carbon energy transition, with founding members including Energy China. It unites top renewable energy enterprises specialized in planning, consulting, design, investment, financing, construction, equipment manufacturing, and operations. Notable members include Longi, VG Solar, Arctech, Sunpure, Huawei, CATL, Societe Generale China, Natixis Bank, BYD, Goldwind, Peric. So far, the IIARE has signed 202 renewable contracts, with a total installed capacity of 38 GW, including solar energy projects of 28.57GW, wind power projects of 7.89GW, bioenergy projects of 0.908GW, and others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250424624398/en/

Contacts:

Yao Rui

ryao0832@ceec.net.cn