Chromic Materials Market worth $6.37 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Chromic Materials Market by Technology (Photochromism, Thermochromism, Electrochromism, Others), By Material, By Application (Smart Windows, Smart Fabrics, Others), By End-use Industry, By Region-Global Forecast to 2030", chromic materials market is projected to reach USD 6.37 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5% from USD 4.64 billion in 2025.

The market for chromic materials is being spurred by increasing demand across various industries such as automobiles, aerospace, electronics, and construction. Increasing infrastructure development and automobile manufacturing, especially in emerging economies, are driving market growth. Advances in surface treatment and the emergence of environmentally friendly chromic substitutes are also driving demand. Additional investments in defense and aeronautics industries further boost the market due to the excellent performance of chromic materials under adverse conditions.

"Colored state to account the largest share of the chromic materials market based on type during the forecast period, in terms of value"

The colored state segment is projected to dominate the market for chromic materials by type during the forecast period due to their widespread uses in applications requiring visible effects and color-shifting properties. The automotive, electronics, textile, and construction sectors utilize colored chromic materials for decoration, product differentiation, and functionality. Their sensitivity to external stimuli like heat, light, or pressure makes them appropriate for sensors, smart coatings, and displays. Their high consumption in all end-use applications and their flexibility drives up their market-leading status.

"Displays are the fastest-growing application in the chromic materials market during the forecast period, in terms of value"

Displays are the fastest-growing application in the chromic materials market during the forecast period because of the increasing demand for smart and adaptive display technologies. Chromic materials, such as electrochromic and photochromic compounds, enhance the capabilities of displays to change color or transparency according to external stimuli like light, temperature, or electrical voltage. The rising applications of consumer wearable devices, smart glasses, and emerging consumer electronics are also propelling the demand for chromic materials in display technologies. Additionally, advancements in materials science are enhancing the performance and lifespan of these materials, making them perfect for newer display applications.

"Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the chromic materials market in terms of value"

Asia Pacific dominates the market in terms of value for chromic materials due to strong industrial development and infrastructure growth in India and China. The dominance is attributed to the high consumption of chromic materials based on region, for stainless steel manufacture, automobile manufacturing, and the construction industry. China, for example, is a large producer and consumer of stainless steel, using significant quantities of chromium in production. Moreover, the increasing electronics sector in nations such as Japan and South Korea also contributes to the demand for high-purity chromic compounds. All these factors combined help the Asia Pacific take the lead in the chromic materials market.

Acquisitions and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the chromic materials market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Milliken & Company (US), Tokuyama Corporation (Japan), Flint Group (UK), Nova by Saint-Gobain (US), SpotSee (US), Matsui International Company (Japan), QCR Solutions Corp (US), Chromatic Technologies Inc (US), and Olikrom Industry (France).

