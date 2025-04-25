Gold Terra Resource Corp: Gold Terra Drilling Successfully Intersects Campbell Shear Gold Target at a Vertical Depth of 2,560 Metres Below Surface, Con Mine Option Property, NWT

Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the first wedge hole GTCM25-056A, has intersected the Campbell Shear (CS) from approximately 2,665 to 2,707 metres downhole (vertical depth of 2,560 metres below surface), with the best visual mineralization concentrated between 2,689.30 and 2,707 metres downhole (as shown in photos 1 and 2 further below) on the Con Mine Option Property (CMO). Wedge hole GTCM25-056A was stopped at 2,837 metres downhole in volcanic rocks. Core samples have been sent to the lab and assays are pending. The program is continuing with a lateral wedge hole (GTCM25-056B)100 metres north at the same target elevation.

In other news, the Company received an acknowledgement notice from Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC that the Company has satisfied the requirement to incur an aggregate amount of C$8,000,000 (unaudited) in Qualifying Expenditures in Exploration Work on the Con Mine Option property pursuant to the Con Mine Option agreement.

Chairman and CEO, Gerald Panneton, commented, "We are very excited to have intersected the CS around 2,665 metres downhole or approximately 600 metres below the current depth of the historic Robertson Shaft. This intersection proves our model which show the high potential for the CS continuation at depth down plunge from a 5.1 Moz deposit @ 16 g/t Au which was mined historically at a rate of approximately 1 Moz per 200 metres vertical on average.

The objective of the 2025 wedge hole drilling program is to continue testing for high-grade gold in the CS ( past production of 5.1 Moz @ 16 g/t, refer to the Oct. 21, 2022 Technical Report) on the Con Mine below the historic Con Mine underground workings. The Con Mine Option (CMO) property is under option from a subsidiary of Newmont Corporation and is 100% acquirable by the Company upon fulfillment of certain conditions set out in the CMO property option agreement, as reported in the Company's news release dated November 22, 2021. The target is located downdip from the 5.1 Moz mined gold deposit plunging steeply to the south between elevation 1,900 metres (historic Robertson shaft depth) and 2,600 metres.

Wedge Hole GTCM24-056A Highlights

The CS zone starts at around 2,665 metres downhole, signified by an intensifying zone of crackle-style calcite brecciation and veining. From 2,681.20 metres downhole, shearing is more intense including some intervals with more veining, such as from 2,689.30 to 2,697.70 metres downhole, and containing laminated smoky quartz veins with up to 2% disseminated fine- to medium-grained pyrite and 1% blebby fine-grained pyrrhotite. Sphalerite is also noted.

Between 2,697.70 and 2,707 metres downhole, veining transitions to more crackle-style calcite with minor pyrite and pyrrhotite. Deformed pyrite grains aligned with shear fabric suggest continued but diminishing deformation. A final chlorite-biotite altered pulse with trace arsenopyrite and pyrrhotite is noted at 2,706.80 metres downhole.

Beyond 2,707 metres downhole and to the end of the hole, shearing is absent and chloritic alteration and calcite crackle and breccia textures occur. This material may represent the footwall which is noted to continue substantially beyond the main shear zone or an internal block or "horse" within the shear system, as referenced in historical Con Mine documentation

Figure 1 below is a cross-section showing the master hole GTCM24-056 and wedge hole GTCM25-056A intersecting the CS at 2,665 metres downhole. The CS was initially intersected at depth in hole GTCM23-055, which intersected 12.63 g/t Au over 1.7m (refer to November 15, 2023 news release) in the CS structure approximately 150 metres below the Con Mine workings, demonstrating the potential of the CS is well open at depth. Figure 1a, further below shows wedge hole GTCM24-056A in greater detail.

Figure 1 - Cross section showing master hole GTCM24-056, the hanging granite wall zone, the Con Shear, and the gold potential window of the CS targeted by wedge hole GTCM25-056A (see also November 15, 2023 news release).

Figure 1a - Cross section showing the CS gold potential window targeted by wedge hole GTCM25-056A.

The mineralization in drillhole GTCM25-056A is concentrated between 2,689.30 and 2,706.95 metres downhole and shown in photos 1 and 2 below:

Photo 1: GTCM25-056A at 2706.80 to 2706.95 metres downhole showing chlorite-biotite altered rock with quartz-carbonate veining and fine-grained arsenopyrite and pyrite

Photo 2: GTCM25-056A at 2695.33 metres downhole showing blocky arsenopyrite along vein margins

The 2025 deep drilling program aims to expand the September 2022 initial Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") (see September 7, 2022, press release) of 109,000 Indicated ounces of contained gold and 432,000 Inferred ounces of contained gold between surface and 400 metres below surface along a 2-kilometre corridor of the Campbell Shear ( October 21, 2022 MRE titled " Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the CMO Property, Yellowknife City Gold Project, Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada " by Qualified Person, Allan Armitage, Ph. D., P. Geo., SGS Geological Services, which can be found on the Company's website at https://www.goldterracorp.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Joseph Campbell, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and Senior Technical Advisor for the Company.

About Gold Terra

The Yellowknife Project (YP) encompasses 918 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometres of the City of Yellowknife, the YP is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power, and skilled tradespeople. Gold Terra is currently focusing its drilling on the prolific Campbell Shear, where approximately 14 Moz of gold has been produced, (refer to Gold Terra Oct 21, 2022, Technical Report) and most recently on the Con Mine Option (CMO) property claims immediately south of the past producing Con Mine which produced 6.1 Moz between the Con, Rycon, and Campbell shear structures (1938-2003).

The YP and CMO properties lie on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometres of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that hosts the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

