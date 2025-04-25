Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2025) - Conavi Medical Corp. (TSXV: CNVI) (OTCQB: CNVIF) ("Conavi" or the "Company"), a commercial stage medical device company focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide common minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures, today announced that Thomas Looby, CEO of Conavi Medical, will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the 2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference being held in Toronto on May 5-6, 2025.

Details on the presentation are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/hG2KhRan38C8o5wZiWyxNK/cnYwKD5CoHUUJVeVinaQyE

Webcast and replay information for this event will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Conavi's website at https://www.conavi.com/novasight/investor-information . The replay will be available for 90 days.

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings. For more information, please visit: bloomburton.com/conference.

About Conavi Medical

Conavi Medical is focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide common minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. Its patented Novasight Hybrid System is the first system to combine both intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) to enable simultaneous and co-registered imaging of coronary arteries. The Novasight Hybrid System has 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and regulatory approval for clinical use from Health Canada, China's National Medical Products Administration, and Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. For more information, visit conavi.com.

Notice on forward-looking statements:

This press release includes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding Conavi and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering. All statements that are, or information which is, not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking information or statements". Often but not always, forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as "shall", "intends", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate" "anticipate" or any variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "might", "can", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur, lead to, result in, or, be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company. They are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, without limitation, those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of the short form prospectus dated April 15, 2025 and the joint information circular of the Company dated August 30, 2024 (both of which are on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Although Conavi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Conavi does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249665

SOURCE: Bloom Burton & Co. Inc.