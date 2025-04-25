Nile is positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, 2025 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure vendors.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nile, the pioneer of a new breed of enterprise network solutions that secure organizations from cyberattacks and automate network operations, today announced that the QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has named Nile as a 2025 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, 2025.

Akshay Singh, Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Nile delivers a cloud-native, software-defined architecture that integrates wired and wireless infrastructure under a unified operational model, providing a technically robust approach to enterprise networking. Its use of AI-driven automation supports closed-loop management, enabling proactive optimization and fault remediation with minimal manual intervention. The inclusion of zero-trust principles - such as device-level isolation and encrypted communication - strengthens security across the campus environment. By offering performance guarantees on availability, coverage, and capacity, Nile addresses key operational requirements while reducing complexity." Adds Akshay Singh.

Pankaj Patel, CEO and Co-founder of Nile, commented, "Being recognized as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix by QKS Group reinforces our belief that enterprise networking must evolve beyond complexity and configuration. At Nile, we've reimagined wired and wireless LAN infrastructure to deliver a secure, autonomous, and outcome-driven experience-powered by AI-driven automation that proactively manages performance, security, and scale. This recognition is a testament to our team's commitment to eliminating the friction that has long burdened IT, networking, and security teams-and to empowering organizations with a modern network that is secure by design."

Nile's Campus Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) architecture is transforming enterprise networking and security, eliminating the complexity, fragmentation and friction that have long hindered IT, networking and security operations. Nile's platform is built from the ground up to be simple and secure by design, combining AI-driven automation, zero provisioning and fully integrated hardware and software to deliver a seamless, autonomous network experience. Nile is the only networking provider to offer a performance guarantee and the company's 'Network-as-a-Service' framework reduces total cost of ownership up to 60%.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

About Nile

Nile is leading a fundamental shift in the networking industry, challenging decades-old conventions to deliver a radically new approach. By eliminating complexity and rethinking how networks are built, consumed, and operated, Nile is pioneering a new category designed for a modern, service-driven era. With a relentless focus on simplicity, security, reliability, and performance, Nile empowers organizations to move beyond the limitations of legacy infrastructure and embrace a future where networking is effortless, predictable, and fully aligned with their digital ambitions. For more information, visit nilesecure.com .

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

