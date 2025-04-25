Bitget Research Report Highlights Blockchain Employment Can Create 1 Million Jobs by 2030

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has released a report titled "Blockchain vs. AI: Untapped Potential in Talent Attraction and Growth" that suggests that blockchain technology remains a sleeping giant with the potential to reshape global job markets on a similar or even greater scale. The analysis reveals that while blockchain's current job market trails AI's explosive growth, the sector could unlock over 1 million new roles by 2030, rivaling AI's hiring boom if adoption accelerates across industries like finance, healthcare, and logistics.

Key Takeaways

Blockchain could create 1.5 million jobs by 2030 if adoption accelerates to match AI's trajectory.

Regulatory clarity (e.g., EU's MiCA) and enterprise adoption (JPMorgan, Visa) are pivotal.

Funding parity-blockchain needs $100B+ annual VC investment to rival AI's backing.

Enterprise integration and regulatory frameworks will make or break this trajectory.

Salaries for niche roles (e.g., smart contract auditors) may outpace AI counterparts.

North America (40% of roles) and Asia-Pacific (35%) lead hiring, driven by innovation hubs and crypto-friendly policies.

Today, the blockchain sector supports an estimated 15,000-20,000 active job listings globally, with demand concentrated in North America (40%), Asia-Pacific (35%), and Europe (20%). By comparison, AI boasts over 1 million job openings, fueled by decades of corporate investment and regulatory support. Yet blockchain's projected 500,000 jobs by 2028, while impressive, hints at only a fraction of its potential. Experts argue that mimicking AI's growth catalysts, such as enterprise adoption and regulatory clarity, could propel blockchain into a hiring boom. For instance, the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation and corporate pilots by firms like JPMorgan (Onyx) and Visa (USDC integration) are already signaling a shift toward institutional acceptance.

The report highlights scalability and education as critical hurdles. Just as AI relies on advances in computing power, blockchain needs layer-2 solutions like Arbitrum and Ethereum upgrades to reduce costs and improve efficiency. Meanwhile, universities such as MIT and Stanford are beginning to integrate blockchain into curricula, mirroring the early days of AI academia. Yet funding remains a gap: AI startups attracted over 100 billion in venture capital in 2023, while blockchain ventures secured just 25 billion. Closing this gap, the analysis suggests, could accelerate blockchain's integration into sectors like supply chain logistics and healthcare, where projects by Microsoft and IBM are already laying the groundwork.

If blockchain follows AI's path, salaries for specialized roles, already averaging $115,000-$191,000, could surpass $250,000, rivaling top AI engineers at firms like OpenAI. Such growth would demand a seismic shift in talent development, including blockchain-focused degrees and boot camps to meet surging demand. Countries with proactive policies, such as Singapore, could emerge as hiring hubs, much like Silicon Valley did for AI.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, remarked: "Blockchain is where AI was a decade ago-a technology brimming with potential but awaiting its 'big bang' moment. With the right mix of regulation, education, and enterprise adoption, it could redefine global employment landscapes."

Bitget believes that blockchain is at an inflection point and with regulatory clarity, corporate investment, and scalable infrastructure, it could transition from niche to necessity, creating jobs that don't yet exist. While challenges remain, the potential is undeniable: a fivefold increase in blockchain jobs by 2030 could redefine industries, salaries, and global economic priorities. The question isn't if blockchain will mirror AI's rise, but when and whether the world is ready to harness its full potential.

Bitget's own growth mirrors the sector's potential, with its workforce exploding from 200 employees in 2022 to over 1,900 today-an 850% increase in just three years. Currently, the exchange lists 129 open positions worldwide, spanning roles in compliance, business development, and technical fields like blockchain engineering and AI-driven product management. High-demand regions include APAC (Vietnam, Singapore) and MENA, where Bitget is aggressively scaling operations to align with local blockchain adoption strategies, such as Vietnam's national blockchain initiative. Notably, 33% of recent applicants hail from traditional banking, drawn by crypto's higher salaries and innovation-driven culture. Explore opportunities at Bitget's careers page or LinkedIn jobs portal, where roles in regulatory compliance and Web3 business development dominate listings. This hiring momentum underscores Bitget's commitment to shaping blockchain's employment boom, one that could soon rival AI's scale.

