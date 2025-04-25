Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2025) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCQB: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler® Business Hub, today announced that its operating subsidiary Cubeler Inc. ("Cubeler") and American alternative commercial financing provider NewCo Capital Group ("NewCo") have entered into a referral agreement to bring more financing options to Business Hub members.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, NewCo (https://www.newcocapitalgroup.com) is part of a multinational collaboration alongside Bizcap, a leading provider of business loans in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Singapore. NewCo and Bizcap are part of a new generation of alternative commercial financing providers leveraging technology to rapidly and responsibly extend capital to small and medium-sized businesses globally. NewCo and Bizcap have safely deployed over $2 billion in capital to over 45,000 businesses to help them grow, create jobs, and make valuable contributions to their respective communities. In Canada, capital of up to CAD $2,000,000 can be accessed either as a one-time advance of working capital or as a flexible "Line of Capital" that allows business clients to incrementally access funds up to a pre-approved limit. As part of this offering, NewCo Canada also provides loans in excess of $500,000, designed to meet the needs of businesses seeking financing through a more conventional structure. By partnering with the Cubeler Business Hub, NewCo can now simply enter the qualification criteria for its financing products into its dedicated Business Hub credit management account to find qualified business clients to lend to.

"As our presence grows across Canada, our partnership with Tenet Fintech is a testament to the meaningful work we're doing to reshape access to capital for Canadian entrepreneurs," said Bruce Gurvitsch, Chief Revenue Officer at NewCo Capital Group. "Through our integration with the Cubeler® Business Hub, we're enhancing our ability to deliver fast, flexible working capital solutions directly to the small and medium-sized businesses that drive the Canadian economy. This collaboration goes beyond integration; it reflects NewCo's commitment to delivering meaningful impact by providing the capital Canadian businesses need to grow, thrive, and lead in their industries."

Building on this foundation, NewCo's leadership emphasizes a more hands-on, merchant-focused approach to serving Canadian businesses.

"This partnership is about more than just market expansion, it's about building direct, meaningful relationships with Canadian merchants," said Albert Gahfi, CEO of NewCo Capital Group and Co-Founder of Bizcap. "Through the Cubeler® Business Hub, we're able to connect directly with business owners, understand their unique challenges, and deliver funding solutions that are both practical and personalized. It's a hands-on approach that reflects our belief that access to capital should be as straightforward and supportive as possible."

The Company believes that this alignment of personalized funding with platform-driven discovery is exactly what makes the partnership so impactful for the Business Hub and its members.

"I don't know many entrepreneurs who don't think business development is important to their long-term success," commented Fredi Tasciyan, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Financial Institutions at Cubeler. "If we're going to continue to position the Business Hub as the ultimate business development platform for entrepreneurs, we have to make sure we continue to bring the best funding options to our members wherever they happen to be located. This partnership with NewCo checks off two important boxes for us in that regard. First, when it comes to funding options, we believe NewCo's Line of Capital product has the potential to be very popular on the platform based on what we've been hearing from our members. Second is the fact that, in addition to servicing North American business clients, NewCo is able to provide capital to businesses operating in Asia. This could prove to be a significant value-added feature of the platform for both North American and Asian members of the Business Hub once the platform's cross-border networking functionalities are enabled," concluded Mr. Tasciyan.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler® Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

About NewCo Capital Group

NewCo Capital Group and Bizcap are part of a multinational collaboration, providing fast, flexible working capital solutions to small and medium-sized businesses across a wide range of industries. As trusted leaders in the alternative financing space, the companies have deployed over $2 billion to more than 45,000 businesses worldwide. By combining traditional underwriting expertise with cutting-edge technology, NewCo delivers tailored funding solutions within three hours and offers same-day financing. With a 4.8 out of 5 Trustpilot rating, NewCo is recognized for its commitment to transparency, reliability, and exceptional service. For more information about NewCo, including its expansion into Canada and how to partner, please visit www.newcocapitalgroup.ca.

