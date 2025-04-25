Innofactor Plc | Stock Exchange Release | April 25, 2025 at 12:55 EEST

Onni Bidco Oy has gained title to the minority shares in Innofactor Plc, and the Innofactor Plc shares will be delisted from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki

Onni Bidco Oy ("Onni Bidco") has posted a security approved by the arbitral tribunal appointed by the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce in connection with the redemption proceedings concerning the minority shares in Innofactor Plc ("Innofactor"). Onni Bidco has thus gained title to all the shares in Innofactor in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 6 of the Finnish Companies Act. As a result of the posting of the security and the transfer of title, the minority shareholders of Innofactor being parties to the redemption proceedings are entitled to receive only the redemption price when it falls due and the interest payable thereon.

Upon Innofactor's application, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") has on April 16, 2025 resolved that the shares in Innofactor will be delisted from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki after Onni Bidco has gained title to all the shares in Innofactor in the pending redemption proceedings in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act. The listing of the Innofactor shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki ceases today in accordance with a separate release published by Nasdaq Helsinki.

