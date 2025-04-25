CPOINT Capital Corp. Announces Changes to Holdings in Conavi Medical Corp.

TORONTO, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPOINT Capital Corp. ("CPOINT") announces that, on April 23, 2025, it and its affiliate Juno Pharmaceuticals LP ("Juno") acquired 1,875,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Conavi Medical Corp. (the "Company") (625,000 of which are held by CPOINT and 1,250,000 of which are held by Juno), in connection with a public offering of the Company by way of a short form prospectus dated April 15, 2025. CPOINT and its affiliate Juno purchased the Common Shares at a price of $0.40 per Common Share for total consideration of $750,000.

Prior to this acquisition and as reported in the last early warning report of CPOINT, CPOINT and its affiliate Juno beneficially owned 9,985,175 Common Shares and 8,586,181 Common Share purchase warrants, representing approximately 22.57% of the outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 35.15% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis (assuming the exercise of CPOINT and Juno's convertible securities). After this acquisition (and after giving effect to the other treasury issuances of Common Shares by the Company in the public offering), CPOINT and its affiliate Juno beneficially own 11,860,175 Common Shares and 8,586,181 Common Share purchase warrants, representing approximately 15.45% of the outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 23.96% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis (assuming the exercise of CPOINT and Juno's convertible securities).

The securities noted above are held for investment purposes. CPOINT and its affiliate Juno have a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

The Company is located at 293 Lesmill Road, Toronto, Ontario, M3B 2V1. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by contacting Stefano Picone, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, at (416) 483-0100. CPOINT is a corporation existing under the laws of Ontario and, for the purposes of NI 62-103 early warning reporting, its address is 555 Richmond Street West, Suite 512, Toronto, ON, M5V 3B1.