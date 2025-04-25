First-to-market innovations enhance efficiency, including HYPERVIT 30K, the world's fastest vitrectomy probe executing 30,000 cuts per minute 1-3

Breakthrough UNITY 4D Phaco delivers up to 2X faster nucleus removal and 41% less energy into the eye, supporting excellent patient care 4,*,†

Inventory will begin shipping to Australia, Europe, Japan and the U.S. from May onwards

Alcon, the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced the launch of the UNITY Vitreoretinal Cataract System (VCS) and UNITY Cataract System (CS). The new, versatile platform offers two configurations, a combined console (VCS) as well as a standalone cataract system (CS). This platform is designed to deliver superior efficiency for vitreoretinal and cataract surgery, while enabling exceptional outcomes for patients.2,4-6,* The systems feature many first-to-market technologies designed to deliver transformative surgical innovation for cataract and vitreoretinal surgery, including UNITY 4D Phaco, HYPERVIT 30K and the advanced UNITY Intelligent Fluidics system.1,4-7 With UNITY VCS/CS, surgeons can operate at more physiologic conditions without compromising efficiency.1 Surgeons will have the opportunity for hands on experience with UNITY VCS/CS during the 2025 American Society for Cataract and Refractive Surgeons annual meeting (ASCRS, Los Angeles, April 25-28) at the Alcon Booth (#1815).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250423876252/en/

UNITY® VCS/CS Logo

"Alcon has a long legacy of advancing phaco and vitreoretinal technology for surgical ophthalmology. With UNITY VCS/CS, we are introducing more than a dozen innovations designed to transform surgical outcomes while delivering significant efficiencies for surgery centers across the globe," said David Endicott, CEO of Alcon. "This tremendous accomplishment could not have been achieved without those who participated in the development process, including the surgeons who have been evaluating the machines in their practices over the last year. We are excited to start shipping inventory next month so more practices can experience this extraordinary innovation."

The combination vitreoretinal and cataract system intelligently transforms vitreoretinal and cataract surgery with significant innovation. With the introduction of UNITY Intelligent Fluidics, a unique pressure and flow control technology with real-time sensing, surgeons can expect surgical stability and efficiency at each step of the procedure.1 Significant advancements in instrumentation for vitreoretinal surgery include:

UNITY 27 Gauge Portfolio: Instrumentation that through breakthrough design and the inclusion of the Dynamic Stiffener technology, surpasses the limitations of traditional 27-gauge tools, delivering the stiffness of a 25-gauge system or better, in a smaller gauge. 6

27 Gauge Portfolio: Instrumentation that through breakthrough design and the inclusion of the Dynamic Stiffener technology, surpasses the limitations of traditional 27-gauge tools, delivering the stiffness of a 25-gauge system or better, in a smaller gauge. UNITY TetraSpot: A multi-spot illuminated laser probe that reduces laser application time by up to three times, enabling surgeons to deliver one, two, or four simultaneous laser spots for greater procedural versatility. 5,‡

UNITY Illumination: Reduces blue light exposure to the eye and includes customizable light profiles for excellent tissue visualization, while providing up to 10,000 hours of reliability.1,8

"UNITY VCS has truly revolutionized the way I can perform during vitreoretinal surgeries," said Maria H. Berrocal, MD, CEO, Drs. Berrocal Associates. "During my approximately 130 cases with this new technology, I saw efficiencies across surgery types. The unique fluidics control together with the faster cutting speeds have certainly been a game-changer, as well as the 27 gauge portfolio-taking the instrumentation to the next level with stiffness and performance similar to 25 gauge-all delivering stability and efficiency throughout the procedure."

The UNITY VCS/CS system is designed to allow cataract surgeons to operate with increased stability and efficiency at more physiologic conditions through its Intelligent Fluidics functionality.1 This new technology maintains a consistent level of intraocular pressure (IOP) to help support patient comfort during surgery, while allowing for higher average vacuum during lens removal.1 Other surgical performance enhancements include:

UNITY Intelligent Sentry: Maintains anterior chamber stability while improving upon CENTURION Vision System with ACTIVE SENTRY , reducing post-occlusion surge volumes by 44%. 9,*

Vision System with ACTIVE SENTRY , reducing post-occlusion surge volumes by 44%. UNITY Thermal Sentry: The first phacoemulsification handpiece that features a thermal sensor that works with a proprietary algorithm to estimate incision temperature in real-time and regulate ultrasound power.1

"I perform thousands of cataract surgeries each year and UNITY VCS/CS has streamlined my surgical procedures while enabling us to consistently deliver exceptional patient outcomes," said John Berdahl, MD. "The UNITY 4D phaco technology in particular has been impressive-breaking up even large, dense cataracts efficiently, while maintaining more physiologic IOP throughout the surgery. Beyond the device performance, it expedites our surgical workflow and introduces significant usability improvements-which the entire team greatly appreciates."

UNITY VCS/CS is the first product to become available from Alcon's UNITY portfolio of next-generation surgical equipment solutions. UNITY VCS/CS users can benefit from Intelligent Services Solutions, including select remote service offerings and predictive service capabilities to minimize downtime. UNITY VCS has received CE Mark, and regulatory approvals in Australia, Japan and the U.S. Inventory will begin shipping to Australia, Europe, Japan and the U.S. from May onwards; and to other markets in third quarter of 2025 pending regulatory approvals. Surgeons attending the ASCRS annual meeting can demo the UNITY VCS/CS platform at Alcon Booth #1815. For more information, please visit MyAlcon.com or speak to your Alcon Sales Representative.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com

About UNITYVCS/CS

Indications Intended Use: The UNITY VCS (Vitreoretinal Cataract System) console, when used with compatible devices, is indicated for use during anterior segment (i.e. phacoemulsification and removal of cataracts) and posterior segment (i.e. vitreoretinal) ophthalmic surgery. In addition, with the optional laser this system is indicated for photocoagulation (i.e. vitreoretinal and macular pathologies), iridotomy and trabeculoplasty procedures. The UNITY CS (Cataract System) console, when used with compatible devices, is indicated for use during anterior segment (i.e. phacoemulsification and removal of cataracts) ophthalmic surgery. Refer to the Directions for Use for the accessories/consumables and User Manual for a complete listing of indications, warnings, cautions and notes.

Based on bench data; reduction in surge is correlated to less change in anterior chamber depth.

Based on N=10 handpieces, Artificial cataract lens IOP 55mmhg vacuum of 450 mmHg.

Multiple-spot laser probe (4) is 3 times faster than single-spot laser probe.

Mean fluctuation at flow vs. setpoint of 2.36 2.13, 4.19 1.97, 1.84 2.82, and 2.13 2.86 mmHg during phacoemulsification, irrigation/aspiration (IA), vitrectomy, and extrusion/fragmentation, respectively.

References

UNITY VCS and CS User Manual. Alcon Data on File, 2024. [REF-24644] Irannejad A, Tambat S, Abulon DJK. Retropulsion and Mass flow of 27-gauge Vitrectomy Probes: Comparison of Dual-blade/flat-tipped probes and single-blade/beveled probes. 2021. Poster presentation. Alcon Data on File, 2024. [REF-24379] Alcon Data on File, 2024. [REF-24615] Alcon Data on File, 2024. [REF-24576] Unity Phaco Handpiece Directions for Use. Alcon Data on File, 2024. [REF-24760] Alcon Data on File, 2024. [REF-25562]

Connect with us on

Facebook

LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250423876252/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Daniel Cravens, Allen Trang

+ 41 589 112 110 (Geneva)

+ 1 817 615 2789 (Fort Worth)

investor.relations@alcon.com

Media Relations

Steven Smith

+ 41 589 112 111 (Geneva)

+ 1 817 551 8057 (Fort Worth)

globalmedia.relations@alcon.com