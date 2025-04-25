Genius Sports confirmed as the exclusive provider of official NCAA data to licensed sportsbooks for March Madness and all post-season tournaments through 2032.

NCAA LiveStats to remain free for all member schools, delivering trusted, real-time data for over 70,000 games each year.

GeniusIQ, a next-generation AI platform, will enhance LiveStats to power real-time analytics, advanced coaching insights, and immersive fan experiences.

New Authorized Gaming Licensee (AGL) program provides sportsbooks with exclusive access to official NCAA data and NCAA marks.

Expanded integrity safeguards will reinforce fair play and protect student-athletes through proactive integrity monitoring and responsible gaming practices.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) have announced a significant extension of their long-term partnership, reinforcing their shared commitment to innovation, transparency, and the integrity of college athletics.

Under the expanded agreement, Genius Sports has been appointed as the exclusive distributor of official NCAA data to licensed sportsbooks for all post-season tournaments, including March Madness, through 2032. This long-term agreement ensures the delivery of fast, accurate, and secure data to the regulated sports betting market.

Through the Authorized Gaming Licensee (AGL) program, sportsbooks will gain exclusive access to official NCAA data feeds alongside NCAA marks and logos. Genius Sports will also collaborate with participating licensees to strengthen integrity protections and promote responsible betting practices, including limiting risky bet types, ensuring compliance and safeguarding student-athletes.

A central component of the partnership is the continued delivery of NCAA LiveStats, the NCAA's official platform for live game statistics. Already utilized by thousands of NCAA schools and supporting more than 70,000 games annually across major college sports, LiveStats remains the foundational data collection/distribution tool for schools, conferences, and coaches. The NCAA will continue to provide access to this essential platform free of charge to its membership.

Building on these foundations, the partnership introduces GeniusIQ, an advanced AI and machine learning platform designed to elevate the entire college sports experience. From elite-level performance analysis for schools and coaches to interactive, data-rich engagement tools for fans, GeniusIQ delivers powerful, real-time insights that enhance the way college sports are played, analysed, and experienced.

"Since 2018, Genius Sports' technology has transformed the college sports data ecosystem," said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. "This extension is a powerful endorsement of our vision-delivering cutting-edge data solutions to support NCAA schools while connecting our sportsbook partners with the highest quality NCAA official content, alongside our exclusive NFL and Premier League rights. Most importantly, it's a partnership grounded in innovation, integrity, and a shared commitment to the future of collegiate athletics."

