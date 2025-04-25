

(25 April 2025 - Hong Kong ) Ten Pao Group Holdings Limited ('Ten Pao' or 'the Company', together with the subsidiaries as the Group', Stock code: 1979.HK ) actively adheres to the business development strategy of new energy products and has made significant progress. With outstanding reputation and stable operation, the Group announced the participation in the project of setting up electric two-wheeler battery swapping stations and fast charging piles in Thailand ('the project'), with the project initiated by Mile Green, Wonder Capital and one of the shareholders being the key family member of Charoen Pokphand Group ('CP Group'). The involvement of Ten Pao in the project indicates that the company will enter the electric two-wheeler battery swapping stations and fast charging piles market in Thailand for the first time, in line with the huge opportunities presented by the local development of electric two-wheeler vehicles transitioning from gasoline to electricity.



On 23rd of April, the founder and Chairman of Ten Pao Group, Mr. Hung Kwong Yee ('Chairman Hung') showed up in the project initiation ceremony in Bangkok. Mile Green presented an award to Chairman Hung, commending Ten Pao for actively promoting green energy innovation, implementing sustainable development pragmatically, gaining international recognition for its power solutions, and continuously enhancing technology and quality.



Chairman Hung said, 'As an innovative power supply company, Ten Pao is committed to promoting sustainable society development while fulfilling corporate social responsibility. We strictly manage the company's energy consumption and carbon emissions, invest resources in developing innovative and energy-efficient power products, progressing together with society. It is this belief in walking hand in hand with the world that has encouraged Ten Pao to strategically explore new ventures, whilst advancing business cautiously and consistently achieving outstanding results in the field of power solutions, thereby earning high recognition from customers. In recent years, we have closely tracked global initiatives aimed at promoting environmental protection policies and measures. Our rapid expansion into the new energy business has emerged as a pivotal catalyst for the company's growth. This includes our investment in research and development for intelligent battery swapping stations for electric two-wheelers, some of which have already been adopted in China. Today, we are excited to participate in this project, symbolizing the official expansion of the company's new energy business into the Southeast Asian market, embracing more opportunities.



Riding on our years of operating excellence, Ten Pao has made thorough preparations for product diversification, production capacity, and a diverse customer base, mitigating operational risks. Our production capacity is not reliant on a single region, with manufacturing facilities spread across Southeast Asia, Europe, North America, and mainland China, serving customers from various regions. Revenue directly from US market accounted for only 7% in 2024, with the rest covering China, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Despite numerous challenges in international trade, we will not slacken our efforts and shall maintain sound financial practices, expand business diversity and lead the company forward amidst challenges. At the same time, we will maintain sensitivity in product innovation, quality management, and business operations. We will continue to fulfill our responsibilities to become a company that consistently contributes to the long-term development of society.'



About the Nationwide Fast Charging and Battery Swapping Infrastructure project in Thailand

The project involved a nationwide rollout of its advanced Fast Charging Stations and Battery Swapping Stations in Thailand, offering riders a quick and seamless battery replacement within minutes, minimizing downtime and maximizing efficiency for high-usage vehicles. In the future, these stations will be fully integrated into Thailand's broader transportation infrastructure, supporting the continuous operation of electric fleets. Each station is equipped with proprietary water-cooling and fire-suppression technologies, specifically engineered to ensure safety and reliability in Thailand's tropical climate. Supporting this ambitious expansion is a robust network of strategic partnerships, including access to over 30,000 retail points and outlets.



By leveraging these extensive physical networks, Mile Green brings EV charging solutions closer than ever to Thai consumers - accelerating the nation's transition to a cleaner, more sustainable transportation future.



The project was initiated by Mile Green and financed under Wonder Capital. One of the shareholders is Mr. Chatchaval Jiaravanon, the key family member from CP Group. The project holds significant importance for the new energy development of Thailand. Historically, the majority of the Thai population has relied on gasoline-powered motorcycles for transportation. Therefore, starting in 2021, the government introduced policies to incentivize the use of electric two-wheelers, promoting a green mobility vision for the widespread adoption of electric two-wheelers.



About CP Group and Mr. Chatchaval Jiaravanon

CP Group is one of the largest diversified holding companies in Asia, owned by one of the wealthiest families in Asia, The Chearavanont family. The Group has 8 business lines, 14 business groups and holds investments in 21 countries and economies worldwide.



Mr. Chatchaval Jiaravanon is the Honorary Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Mile Green, as well as the key family member of CP Group. He is currently chairman and founder of Charoen Energy and Water Asia and Lightnet Group, and owner of Fortune Media.



About Mile Green and its founder and Executive Director, Mr. Maverick Hui

Mile Green is a cutting-edge electric vehicle (EV) brand dual-headquartered in Hong Kong and Thailand. Dedicated to sustainability, the company is pioneering an EV ecosystem that integrates green battery technology, battery-swapping systems, Web3 infrastructure, and fintech solutions to accelerate the global transition to eco-friendly transportation. With a strong commitment to ESG principles and sustainable mobility, Mile Green is rapidly expanding its presence in Southeast Asia and Africa, building the future of transportation one charge at a time.



Mr. Maverick Hui is the founder of Mile Green and also General Partner and Industry Advisor of Wonder Capital. He held management and advisory positions in real estate, manufacturing, hospitality and retail groups with presence in Asia, China, Europe and the United States. He has held positions including Director of Yan Oi Tong, one of the largest charitable organizations in Hong Kong, a consultant of the Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong, Vice President of the Hong Kong Asia Youth Association.



About Wonder Capital and its founder, Ms. Gigi Chan

Wonder Capital is an independent investment management firm based in Hong Kong providing advice and solutions to professional investors including institutions, family offices and high-net-worth individuals in the globe.



Ms. Gigi Chan is the founder of Wonder Capital, as well as the co-founder of Mile Green. She was COO & Head of Asia Pacific of Janus Capital Group (listed in NYSE) in 2011-2017. She was also Head of Greater China of Janus Henderson Investors Group (listed in NYSE and ASX) after the merger of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Global Investors. She also served as a member of the group's Operating Committee and Global Risk Committee.



About Ten Pao Group

Established in 1979, Ten Pao has 46 years of experience in power supply industry. It has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 2015. With the development direction of high-end and digital intelligence, it continues to provide customers with "intelligent, efficient, safe, reliable, and rapid response" product customization and production manufacturing services, whilst offering "one-stop" intelligent power supply solutions with market competitiveness. Over the years, Ten Pao has established a long-term stable cooperative relationship with many well-known international brands and become an international leading, reliable and innovative power supply group.





