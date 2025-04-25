Gate Global, Corp.: An Open Letter from the Founder of Gate.io: Twelve Years of Gate.io, Opening the Future of Crypto

To all Gate.io users and partners,

Twelve years ago, I took the first step toward building Gate.io, driven by curiosity and a deep fascination for the world of crypto. Today, I'm honored to announce that Gate.io has reached its 12th anniversary. With this milestone, we are officially introducing our new Chinese brand name: "Damen" (??, meaning "The Gate").

Looking back on this journey, our growth and achievements have only been possible thanks to the unwavering trust and support from all of our global users and partners. As the saying goes, "Twelve years marks a full cycle." With a renewed sense of openness and conviction, we are stepping into a new era, one that belongs to the evolving world of Web3.

Twelve years ago, we opened a gate.

A gate to financial freedom. A gate for innovators, explorers, and builders in the crypto space. In 2013, this industry was still in its early, chaotic stages. Yet, driven by our belief in blockchain technology and a decentralized future, we set out to build a secure, transparent, and fair platform for digital asset trading. Twelve years on, Gate.io stands as one of the leading crypto ecosystems worldwide.

We have seen the highs and lows of this industry. We've grown rapidly in bull markets and remained true to our mission through bear markets. We've expanded steadily from centralized trading to a broader decentralized ecosystem, from building infrastructure to active venture investment. Today, Gate.io is more than an exchange. It is a trusted safe haven for users around the world and a thriving blockchain ecosystem.

What have we done right over the past twelve years?

Relentless innovation, led by curiosity

Twelve years ago, in a small studio, I quietly launched Bter, the predecessor of Gate.io. Since childhood, I have been drawn to technology and hands-on experimentation. My father encouraged me to explore freely and never stop asking questions. I spent countless weekends reading in bookstores. At one point, I had disassembled nearly every electronic device at home. Instead of stopping me, my father encouraged me to explore boldly. After middle school, I received my first computer. That moment sparked my passion for coding. By university, I was already developing websites and applications, some of which gained notable traction.

Reading the Bitcoin whitepaper for the first time struck me deeply. I was instantly captivated. My first Bitcoin transaction happened on a forum. I was scammed, but that moment planted a seed that this space needed a platform that could offer fairness, transparency, and security.

That conviction stayed with me. While doing my postdoctoral research, I created Bter, aiming to bring fairness, security and reliability to the crypto space. Technology was not a major obstacle for me. When we first started, I was the only one holding up the whole platform. In the early days, I handled everything myself, from product and marketing to community and support. Looking back, it was a time filled with challenges and unexpected joy. I spent time on every corner of the forums, listening, learning, and moving quickly. My first instinct at the time was to respond proactively and quickly to industry innovations and emerging trends. That instinct became my personal understanding of "blockchain speed." It's a habit I've maintained for over 12 years.

In 2013, Gate.io was one of the first platforms in the world to list DOGE. That decision brought a wave of users. At one point, over 90% of DOGE's trading volume and more than half its supply were on our platform. When others dismissed it, we embraced it. To this day, I remain proud of that choice.

Innovation has always been the soul of Gate.io. We led the way with many firsts-from Wallet.io, Gate Live, Tasks, and Chatroom, to more recent innovations such as Bots and the Pilot Section. As early as 2014, we designed and patented a fingerprint-based hardware wallet. Today, we hold hundreds of such innovations and technologies across our ecosystem. I have consistently encouraged my team to foster the spirit of innovation and have never hesitated to invest in product development and innovation.

For me, innovation is not a buzzword. It is a way of thinking, a daily habit as easy as breathing. That mindset not only completes myself, but also Gate.io. And the spirit of innovation continues to power Gate.io.

Security-first, steady always

This industry is full of innovation and opportunity, but risk never disappears. The recent wave of security breaches, whether involving stolen assets from centralized exchanges or vulnerabilities in DeFi protocols, has brought the issue of security back to the forefront of the Web3 ecosystem. I often remind our team that although we are fortunate to be in a high-growth industry, we must always stay vigilant. Opportunity and risk go hand in hand. At Gate.io, protecting user assets has always been our top priority. This is not just a responsibility, but a fundamental principle we have upheld over time.

In 2020, we proposed and open-sourced a Merkle Tree-based Proof of Reserves model. We believed the industry needed more transparency, and we acted before it became standard. Only after the FTX collapse in 2022 did the model gain wide adoption.

Our philosophy is clear. Security always comes first. Users always come first. We have built a layered protection framework, from cold wallet management and multi-signature technology to 24/7 global monitoring and risk warning mechanism. We believe long-term value can only be built on long-term trust.

Sustainable growth, through cycles

In twelve years, we have witnessed the entire arc of blockchain development. From the early, chaotic days to the rise of DeFi. It was during this time that the DeFi ecosystem witnessed exponential growth, and Gate.io emerged as one of the top three platforms globally, playing a pivotal role in leading the industry's momentum.

Gate.io has evolved through three major cycles. From rapid user growth, to innovation-driven expansion, to today's focus on stability and strategic positioning. We have emerged as one of the top exchanges globally.

Throughout this journey, Gate.io has remained committed to steady and reliable growth, achieving remarkable milestones, including millions of users across our ecosystem and a continuously expanding global user base. We now offer the most diverse asset listing of any CEX, with over 3,800 tokens. In 2025, Gate.io has firmly established itself among the top tier of global crypto platforms. We regularly publish our reserve statistics, and now our total reserves exceed $10.328 billion, ranking us Top 4 globally, demonstrating our strong financial stability. Our platform token GT reached an all-time high of $25.96, increasing nearly 70% since the start of the year, and entering the Top 40 by market cap. Gate.io's programs like Launchpool and HODLer Airdrop continue to deliver user value. Launchpool alone has distributed over $20.36 million in rewards, launching more than 140 projects.

Gate's comprehensive ecosystem upgrade, an all-in-one crypto experience

Over the past year, the Gate ecosystem has undergone a comprehensive upgrade, expanding rapidly to cover the full spectrum of Web3 services and accelerating its transformation into a one-stop platform. Gate Web3 now supports almost 200 major blockchains. In the TON ecosystem, we were among the first to launch the Gate Mini App and Gate Wallet Mini App. These efforts have driven over one million monthly active users, placing us at the forefront of the ecosystem. We have launched the innovative MemeBox2.0, which allows users to seamlessly purchase trending on-chain meme tokens directly using their spot accounts with just one click. By combining the efficiency and convenience of CEXs with the asset diversity of DEXs, MemeBox2.0 delivers a secure Web3 trading experience to users. We have also continued optimizing our global payment network, enhancing on- and off-ramp access across regions. The Gate Card now supports multiple fiat currencies, with user growth of 327% and a 22x increase in top-up volume. Our goal is to make the crypto world more open, efficient, and user-friendly, enabling anyone to seamlessly begin their on-chain journey.

At the same time, Gate Ventures has expanded its strategic investments globally, focusing on web3 quality sectors and investing in several high-potential long-term value projects. With over $300 million in AUM and more than 100 portfolio projects, Gate Ventures provides not only capital, but also strategic support, ecosystem integration, and long-term mentorship. By empowering early-stage innovators, we are helping build a more prosperous and dynamic Web3 landscape.

Advanced global presence, built with strategic foresight

Gate.io has always pursued global expansion with a long-term, forward-thinking vision. This year, we deepened our brand influence through bold cross-industry collaborations. From sponsoring FC Internazionale Milano to becoming an official sponsor of Oracle Red Bull Racing in Formula 1, we are forging powerful connections with top-tier global brands and expanding our visibility across new verticals. We are also leading the way in global compliance efforts. Gate Group has achieved positive progress in regulatory licenses across the Americas, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. In addition, we completed the acquisition of Coin Master, a licensed exchange in Japan, through one of our group entities this year.

For years, we've invested heavily in building compliant operational entities in key jurisdictions. This ensures our platform continues to provide users with a secure and trusted trading environment worldwide. We believe compliance is the foundation of sustainable growth, and each step we take reinforces our commitment to longevity and user protection.

Our global expansion is also powered by a world-class team. In recent years, we have attracted top talent from across the globe to drive innovation, optimize products, and scale new markets. These strategic moves are positioning Gate.io not only as a top exchange, but also as a long-term leader in shaping the future of the crypto industry.

Twelve years is a milestone. It is also a new beginning.

Gate.io is committed to opening the gateway to a new era for users around the world, ushering in a more open, more intelligent, and more connected crypto future. We are undergoing a comprehensive brand upgrade, redefining Gate.io's future not merely as a trading platform, but the super gateway between blockchain and the real world.

Looking ahead, Gate.io will:

Deepen its commitment to Web3 by accelerating the adoption of decentralized technologies, enhancing core infrastructure, and building a more open and permissionless digital ecosystem.

Expand globally with a focus on compliance, strengthening cooperation with regulators worldwide to promote responsible innovation and ensure a secure, trustworthy trading environment for all users.

Continue to drive innovation across key areas such as trading, payments, and asset management, making crypto a seamless part of everyday life.

Cultivate a globally competitive team culture by attracting and empowering visionary talents, ensuring long-term growth through efficient, mission-driven collaboration.

Strengthen cross-sector collaboration, working with quality projects, developer communities, regulators, and technical alliances to promote ecosystem interoperability, standards building, and global understanding of blockchain technology.

Accelerate global brand influence through cross-industry partnerships and international platforms. Partner with top global brands and actively participate in international platforms, bringing blockchain into the spotlight of the mainstream audience.

Twelve years of shared growth and resilience. Here, I want to sincerely thank every user, partner, and team member who has supported us along the way. Twelve years ago, we knocked on the gate to the crypto world. Twelve years later, we are still standing here, stronger, seeing an even broader future ahead. In the next twelve years, we won't just be opening the gateway to crypto, but also stepping into a new era of crypto together with you. The gate is open. The future is here. Gate.io is ready to build this extraordinary journey with you.

Dr. Han

Founder & CEO, Gate.io

