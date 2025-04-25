Cipher Surgical Completes $10 Million Series A Funding Round Led by MSI to Drive Global Expansion and Innovation in Surgical Visualization

Cipher Surgical, a leading innovator in laparoscopic surgical technology, today announced the successful completion of a $10 million Series A funding round. The investment was led by Medical Solutions, Inc., a global leader in medical device investment and innovation.

This funding round marks a significant milestone for Cipher Surgical, enabling the company to accelerate commercialization of its patented OpClear® technology, expand into new markets, and invest in next-generation product development. OpClear®, the company's flagship device, enhances visibility during minimally invasive surgery by providing continuous lens cleaning, reducing surgical delays and improving patient outcomes.

"We're thrilled to partner with MSI as we enter this exciting phase of growth," said Mark Alley, CEO of Cipher Surgical. "This investment validates the strong clinical demand for improved laparoscopic visualization and positions us to scale our operations globally."

MSI brings deep sector expertise and a strong network within the surgical device ecosystem. "Cipher Surgical's technology addresses a critical unmet need in the operating room," said Tracy Augustine, MSI's CEO. "We believe their team and innovative technology have the potential to redefine the standards of care in robotic and laparoscopic surgery by doing away with the surgeon's burden of removing the scope to clean the lens and providing a leap forward in the ability to clearly visualize the surgical site."

The funding will also support Cipher Surgical's ongoing clinical research initiatives and expand its sales and marketing footprint across Europe, Asia, Australia and the United States.

Cipher Surgical is committed to advancing surgical procedures and safety through cutting-edge visualization technologies that empower surgeons and improve patient outcomes.

About Cipher Surgical

Cipher Surgical is a U.S. based medical device company revolutionizing visibility in minimally invasive surgery. Its proprietary OpClear® technology keeps laparoscopic lenses clean during surgery, enhancing procedural efficiency and patient safety.

About Medical Solutions, Inc/ MSI specializes in high-impact healthcare and medical technology ventures. With a portfolio spanning early-stage and growth companies, MSI partners with innovators to bring transformative solutions to market.

