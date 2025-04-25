Swiss startup Sun-Ways says it has activated what it calls the world's first removable solar plant on active rail tracks, with passenger trains set to run over the 18 kW installation from April 28. Swiss startup Sun-Ways has switched on a removable solar plant installed on a functioning railroad line in western Switzerland. The array, billed as the world's first track-mounted solar plant open to rail traffic, sits in the Neuchâtel mountains and includes 48 solar panels rated at 385 W each. The installation has a total output of 18 kW and is expected to generate 16 MWh per year, feeding power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...