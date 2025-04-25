This week Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Canan Koç Yasar, VP HSSE-S at Germany's Uniper Renewables. She says that policies and practices that shape workplace safety, health, and security are mostly intended to satisfy men's needs and stresses the importance of designing workplace systems that reflect the realities of everyone on the team. On the occasion of the World Day for Health and Safety at Work, it's essential to reflect not only on compliance but on whether our workplaces truly serve everyone equitably. In the rapidly growing solar and renewable energy sectors, health, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...