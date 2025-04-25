OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 08.30 A.M. ET).In the GreenOdyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (OMEX) is up over 59% at $1.36. SES AI Corporation (SES) is up over 28% at $1.12. The OLB Group, Inc. (OLB) is up over 20% at $1.72. Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) is up over 16% at $30.90. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (CEP) is up over 16% at $28.90. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (ALGS) is up over 15% at $6.73. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (AREB) is up over 15% at $4.52. TMD Energy Limited (TMDE) is up over 13% at $1.48. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE) is up over 12% at $11.30. PMGC Holdings Inc. (ELAB) is up over 10% at $2.45.In the RedVYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) is down over 23% at $1.44. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) is down over 17% at $1.38. TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI) is down over 12% at $3.90. Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) is down over 11% at $2.67. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) is down over 10% at $448.77. Zeo Energy Corp. (ZEO) is down over 10% at $1.59. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (JZXN) is down over 8% at $2.15. WidePoint Corporation (WYY) is down over 6% at $3.04.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX