Sunday Swagger, the performance golf and lifestyle apparel company that never sacrifices comfort for personality, announced its most anticipated launch of the year with beverage giant, Guinness®.

Celebrating individuality, heritage, and a good time, the Guinness® x Sunday Swagger collaboration will bring style and substance to the fairway, blending tradition with swagger for those who play hard and unwind even harder. This one-of-a-kind collection combines premium golf apparel with one of the world's most beloved lifestyle brands in a way that feels both elevated and playful.

The new products will leverage the equity of the Guinness® brand by tapping into its globally recognized identity rooted in tradition, quality, and camaraderie. It will feature a variety of apparel, all incorporating the visual elements, color palette, and tone associated with Guinness® to instantly evoke that deep-rooted brand affinity.

Sunday Swagger customers will be able to choose from an array of custom t-shirt designs ($39) and polo designs ($69) crafted from a breathable, moisture-wicking, four-way stretch poly-spandex blend. In addition, the collaboration will feature new quarter zips ($79), performance hoodies ($69), and jackets ($89) for those cooler rounds nights, all made with Sunday Swagger's premium fabrics and fit. To complete the look, a fresh selection of Guinness®-inspired hats will be available for $37.

"This partnership enhances our brand's equity by aligning with a legacy brand that shares our values of boldness, individuality, and good times. This collaboration isn't just a logo swap it's a storytelling opportunity that lives at the intersection of heritage and modern swagger, allowing both our brands to reach new audiences while staying true to our DNA. It's our biggest collaboration yet, and we're excited for all that is in store," said Sunday Swagger Founder Mark Carmona.

The Guinness® x Sunday Swagger collaboration will be available online at sundayswagger.com, as well as in select stores coming this spring in the USA and Dublin.

Since it was founded in 2019 by visionary entrepreneur Mark Carmona to redefine and push the boundaries of golf fashion, Sunday Swagger has accomplished triple-digit growth each year. The company has created more than 300 distinctive and unique designs for men's, women's, and youth polos, t-shirts, hats, and outerwear. When a particular print sells out, Sunday Swagger quickly pivots to unveil new styles. Sunday Swagger's signature polos, including Splatter, Stylin', and The Gambler, have exploded over social media and have been seen on various celebrities.

Sunday Swagger's loyalty membership community The Sunday Club offers members exclusive access to new designs, free shipping, increased discounts, 10% cash back on purchases, and a free welcome gift ($20 annual fee).

For more information and to order, visit sundayswagger.com and follow @sundayswagger on Instagram. The brand is now also available for affiliate programs via ShareASale and SkimLinks.

About Sunday Swagger

Sunday Swagger is a vibrant apparel company that never sacrifices performance for personality. Existing to deliver a sense of confident style coupled with comfort and durability, Sunday Swagger crafts its products in its Southern California headquarters for aficionados of fun around the world. Its clothes are designed for maximum comfort, featuring 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking, and breathable fabric that's guaranteed to turn heads and spark conversation. It's your Swagger. Embrace it. Own it. For more information, visit SundaySwagger.com and follow @sundayswagger on social media.

About Guinness

The Guinness brand was established in 1759, when Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000-year lease on St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin. Brewed using four main ingredients, water, barley (malted roasted), hops, and yeast, Guinness is the world's most popular stout. The iconic beer is brewed in 49 countries worldwide and sold in over 150 countries, with almost 9 million glasses of Guinness enjoyed every day around the world. The most GUINNESS is sold in Great Britain, Ireland, the USA, Nigeria, and Cameroon. More information can be found at www.guinness.com.

