Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25
[25.04.25]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
25.04.25
IE000LZC9NM0
5,043,332.00
USD
0
38,485,299.92
7.6309
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
25.04.25
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,628,783.00
EUR
0
21,196,617.23
5.8412
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
25.04.25
IE000GETKIK8
1,935,016.00
GBP
0
19,738,998.11
10.2009
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
25.04.25
IE000XIITCN5
616,779.00
GBP
0
4,992,883.79
8.0951