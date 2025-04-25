pixiv Inc.: pixivFANBOX, the Service That Supports Creators, Celebrates Its 7th Anniversary With 13.5 Million Registered Users - Take a Look at the Latest Trends, Including International User Growth and Creator Category Insights

Upcoming Feature Updates Include Discord Integration to Help Foster Communication With Fans

pixivFANBOX, the creator support platform operated by pixiv Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "pixiv" Office: Shibuya, Tokyo; Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa), celebrates its 7th anniversary on Saturday, April 26, 2025. To mark this significant milestone, pixivFANBOX is excited to share data highlighting the platform's growth, categorized by the different types of work its creators are active in.

View the full infographic here: https://official-en.fanbox.cc/posts/9686263

In seven years, the service has grown to 13.5 million users and 250,000 creators.



pixivFANBOX is a fan community made to support the creative activities of creators. Creators can receive monthly support from fans, share supporters-only behind-the-scenes stories, and enjoy communication with fans.

Since its launch seven years ago, FANBOX has accumulated over 13.5 million users and 250,000 creators. The total number of posts has exceeded 5.8 million, and more than one million users now support creators each month.

International users now surpass domestic users, with English and Korean users leading across key metrics.



In 2023, international users made up 40% of the platform's total user base. As of 2025, the percentage of international users has exceeded 50% with more than 7 million international users, surpassing 6.5 million domestic users.

Among international users, English- and Korean-speaking fans have shown especially strong growth. Compared to five years ago, the number of English-speaking creators has increased 2.3x, making it the fastest-growing group.

Korean-speaking users have also grown significantly, with a 2.2x increase in users and a 5.3x increase in total pledges provided over the past five years.

Currently, about 40% of the pledges received by Japanese creators come from international users. Support from overseas fans has grown approximately 4x in the past five years, and this trend of cross-border support is expected to continue rising.



* In this report, "domestic users" refers to users with their language setting set to Japanese; all others are considered "international users."

Creators active in illustration and manga represent nearly half of the total, with handmade, voice acting, and music categories on the rise.



In August 2024, FANBOX introduced a category system allowing creators to tag their activities from 16 options. As of now, the most common categories are illustration, manga, and VTuber.

However, between August 2024 and February 2025, the fastest-growing categories based on new creator registrations are "Merch/Handmade," "Singer/Voice Actor," "Music," "Software/Hardware," and "Art/Painting/Photography." These categories show monthly growth rates that outpace others.

Discord integration and other updates are in the works to improve fan interaction.



FANBOX is planning to release a Discord integration feature in the near future.



This feature will automatically assign Discord server roles based on FANBOX support information. It will help strengthen communication between creators and fans, make fan-only perks easier to manage, and encourage fan community growth.

pixivFANBOX Celebrates Its 8th Year



As it enters its 8th year, pixivFANBOX plans to add new features, improve existing features, and launch projects to better provide a comfortable, fun experience for everyone.

When creators receive support from their fans, it can be an enriching experience for both parties. pixivFANBOX aims to continue growing to make this experience simpler and more accessible for everyone.

What is pixivFANBOX? https://www.fanbox.cc/



pixivFANBOX is a fan community that supports creators' ongoing creative activities. Creators can receive monthly support from their fans, reveal behind-the-scenes stories of their creations only to their supporters, and enjoy communicating with their fans. It celebrates its 7th anniversary on Friday, April 26, 2025.

pixiv Inc. https://www.pixiv.co.jp

Location: 4-23-5 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa

Business: Internet services

Established: July 25, 2005

