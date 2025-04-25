Southern ITS International, Inc., DBA CorpHQ; Pure Oil & Gas Acquires Multiple Oil & Gas Assets in Jones County, Texas; Partners with Last Mile Production LLC to Drive Production Through Advanced Technology

Southern ITS International, Inc. (OTC PINK:SITS) announced today that its subsidiary, Pure Oil & Gas, Inc., announced the successful acquisition of key oil and gas assets in Jones County, Texas. The transaction, finalized in April for an undisclosed amount, includes producing and non-producing properties, wells, equipment, mineral leases, and working interest in a strategically positioned area.

As part of the acquisition, Pure Oil & Gas has entered into a comprehensive operating agreement with Last Mile Production LLC, an energy technology company leveraging artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics to optimize oil and gas production. Last Mile will serve as the lease operator for all wells on the acquired properties.

"This acquisition marks a pivotal step in Pure's growth strategy as we continue to build a high-performing portfolio of energy assets backed by data-driven operations," said Gil Irey, Chief Financial Officer of Pure Oil & Gas. "Our partnership with Last Mile ensures that we are not just acquiring assets-but unlocking their full potential."

Pure Oil & Gas remains committed to responsible resource development and leveraging innovation to meet evolving market demands.

About Southern ITS International, Inc.

Southern ITS International, Inc. operates through its subsidiary companies across diverse sectors, each with a strategic focus, including oil and gas exploration, clothing, consumer beverages, and e-commerce fulfillment. As a holding company, Southern ITS International actively seeks opportunities to acquire stakes in both public and private companies that complement its current operations.

