Guatemala has launched a 1. 4 GW energy auction for renewable and low-emission projects to secure 15-year capacity contracts starting in 2030. From pv magazine LatAm Guatemala's Ministry of Energy and Mines and the National Electric Energy Commission (CNEE) has launched an energy auction to contract up to 1,400 MW of guaranteed capacity and associated energy, to be supplied beginning in 2030 for a 15-year term. President Bernardo Arévalo said the expected investment in generation and transmission ranges from $3 billion to $5 billion. The Wholesale Market Administrator (AMM) will manage the contractual ...

