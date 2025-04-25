Dyness is Ready to Showcase Advanced Energy Storage Solutions at Intersolar Europe 2025

MUNICH, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyness, a global pioneering provider of energy storage solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in Intersolar Europe 2025, taking place from May 7th to 9th at Messe München, Germany. As a prominent player in the energy storage industry, Dyness will showcase its leading-edge energy storage solutions at Booth B2-131, offering visitors an exclusive preview of the future of energy storage.

"We are thrilled to via Intersolar Europe and showcase our latest energy storage innovations to the global community," said Aaron Liu, CEO of Dyness. "With our rapid growth in the European market and an expanding network of international partners, we'll remain to be committed to customer-centric innovation, continuously pushing our limits to deliver efficient and reliable green energy solutions."

At Intersolar Europe, Dyness will unveil its comprehensive energy storage solutions (ESS), tailored for a wide range of applications - from small-scale systems to large residential and commercial projects. These solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly with leading local inverter brands such as Kostal, SMA, Victron, and more.

Balcony ESS: Compact, Efficient, and Flexible

For those seeking compact and smart ESS, Dyness PowerHI is the new product designed specially for balcony and small-scale energy applications. It features plug-and-play installation and can be expanded to 6 batteries with a maximum capacity of 14.4kWh, which can bring an efficient experience to users. The self-heating function ensures reliable performance in an operating temperature range of -20°C to 55°C, making it a flexible choice for balcony users.

Residential ESS: High Performance for Smart Homes

For residential applications, Dyness will showcase a new product line designed to provide safe, reliable and high performance energy storage solutions.

The PowerDepot G2 supports up to 50 units in parallel and offers a scalable capacity range from 5.12 kWh to 256 kWh. It comes with a built-in aerosol fire suppression system that detects and extinguishes fires in as little as 5 seconds, providing a high level of safety. With a discharge rate of 1C, it delivers reliable performance even under high power conditions. With its high IP66 protection rating, it can be installed outdoors without fear.

In addition, the flagship Tower Pro is easy to install by one person in 15 minutes thanks to its plug-and-play design. Meanwhile, the built-in aerosol fire extinguisher in each module eliminates fire hazards instantly. The heating pad ensures operation at temperatures as low as -20°C. Tower Pro also supports continuous 1C fast charge/discharge, allowing it to support high power loads, which is especially important during power outages. What's more, with intelligent cell balancing, Tower Pro supports free mixing of modules within 3 years for easy expansion.

Commercial & Industrial ESS

Dyness will also exhibite excellent ESS for commercial and industrial applications, available in both indoor and outdoor configurations. For indoor C&I solutions, STACK100 is ideal for small commercial applications, supporting up to 12 clusters in parallel with a maximum capacity of 921 kWh, offering flexibility and scalability to meet growing energy demands. For outdoor C&I solutions, the DH200Y (Liquid-Cooling) and DH200F (Air-Cooling)-all-in-one energy storage systems with IP55 protection level, ensuring reliability even in challenging conditions. DH200F also supports intelligent STS, which can switch between grid-connected and off-grid within 20ms, making the enterprise worry-free about electricity use.

After excellent iterative upgrades, Dyness is ready to show new energy storage solutions at Intersolar Europe. Join Dyness at booth B2-131 to explore these advanced energy storage solutions and discover how Dyness can help you optimize your energy usage while contributing to a sustainable future. For more information, please visit www.dyness.com.

