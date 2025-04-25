Risk Analytics Market worth $51.34 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global report for Risk Analytics Market is slated to expand from USD 32.25 billion in 2025 to USD 51.34 billion by 2030 at an impressive CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period, according to new research report by MarketsandMarkets.

The expansion of the risk analytics market is influenced by various factors, including the growing frequency and complexity of global risks, the increasing demand for efficient decision-making tools in companies, and technological advancements like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Entities across various sectors, such as finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, are employing risk analytics to forecast potential disruptions and ensure regulatory adherence. The growing reliance on big data, combined with the rise in IoT devices, has expanded the volume of data available for analysis, enabling more precise risk evaluations. Moreover, the increase in cyber threats, coupled with the demand for robust cybersecurity strategies, is fueling the necessity for risk management solutions. Additionally, the evolving terrain of climate threats and natural calamities is prompting organizations to integrate climate risk models into their evaluations. Together, these components highlight the necessity for comprehensive and prompt risk management strategies, establishing risk analytics as an essential resource in today's business landscape.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020-2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025-2030 Forecast units USD (Billion) Segments covered Offering, Risk Type, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Accenture (Ireland), Aon (UK), Capgemini (France), Crisil (India), Deloitte (UK), Diligent (US), EY (UK), FIS (US), IBM (US), Infosys (India), KPMG (Netherlands), Lockton (US), Marsh McLennan (US),Willis Tower Watson Plc (UK), MetricStream (US), Milliman (US), Moody's Analytics (US), OneTrust (US), Oracle (US), Protiviti (US), PwC (England), SAP (Germany), SAS Institute (US), ServiceNow (US), Verisk Analytics (US), Archer (US), Riskonnect (US), SafetyCulture (Australia), Quantexa (UK), Resolver (Canada), Fusion Risk Management (US), Z2Data (US), Provenir (US), Kyvos Insights (US), Interos (US), ProcessUnity (US), LogicManager (US), Sprinto (US), Centrl (US), Quantifi (US), Onspring (US), Zesty.Ai (US), Spin Analytics (UK), CubeLogic Limited (UK), Etiometry (US), RiskVille (Finland), RiskLogix (UK), and Risk Edge Solutions (India)

By software type, the governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software segment will register the largest market share during the forecast period.

Governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software is a leading solution in the risk analytics market because it plays a crucial role in helping organizations meet strict regulatory requirements and adhere to internal policies. GRC software ensures that organizations operate within legal and ethical boundaries while minimizing compliance risks. As regulations become more complex and specific to various sectors in different regions, businesses are increasingly adopting GRC solutions to automate compliance monitoring, maintain audit readiness, and ensure transparency. These systems offer real-time tracking and reporting capabilities, allowing organizations to quickly identify instances of non-compliance or policy violations and take corrective actions. Additionally, GRC platforms help consolidate and standardize compliance processes across various departments, enhancing efficiency and reducing the likelihood of human error. As companies grapple with rising costs from regulatory fines and the potential damage to their reputations, the demand for robust GRC systems continues to grow, solidifying their prominence in the risk analytics sector.

By risk type, strategic risks are poised for the second-fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Strategic risks are expected to witness the second-highest growth rate in the risk analytics market, due to their increasing influence on business sustainability and competitive position. As global markets become more volatile and interconnected, companies are compelled to proactively identify and manage risks related to market dependence, diversification of their offerings, and the sustainability of their business frameworks. A significant dependence on one market or product line increases susceptibility, leading companies to utilize risk analytics for enhanced understanding and scenario forecasting. The increasing focus on innovation and diversification heightens the necessity to evaluate risks associated with new products and ventures into unfamiliar markets. Additionally, changes in business models, including digital transformation and platform-centric strategies, bring about intricate, interconnected risks that conventional tools might fail to address efficiently. Strategic efforts such as growth plans and partnerships introduce additional risks, necessitating sophisticated analytics to assess potential effects and alignment with organizational objectives. Consequently, strategic risk analytics are increasingly essential for making informed decisions.

North America will be the largest regional market during the forecast period.

North America dominates the risk analytics market, thanks to its sophisticated technological framework, robust presence of major market players, and widespread utilization of data-driven decision-making in various sectors. The region hosts many prominent technology firms and financial organizations that significantly invest in cutting-edge analytical solutions to address and reduce risks. Moreover, the US enforces strict regulatory and compliance standards, including Basel III and Dodd-Frank, requiring organizations to implement strong risk management approaches. The substantial convergence of big data, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing further drives the need for sophisticated risk analytics solutions. Sectors like banking, insurance, healthcare, and cybersecurity heavily rely on these technologies to identify threats, thwart fraud, and ensure adherence to regulations. In addition, North America features a skilled workforce and a robust market atmosphere, establishing it as an ideal hub for developing and executing advanced analytics solutions. Collectively, these factors position North America as the leader in the global risk analytics industry.

Top Key Companies in Risk Analytics Market:

The major players in the risk analytics market include IBM (US), Oracle (US), FIS (US), Moody's Analytics (US), Lockton (US), Marsh McLennan (US), SAS Institute (US), MetricStream (US), Milliman (US), and Protiviti (US).

