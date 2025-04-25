Clearmind Medicine Inc.: Clearmind Medicine Files International Patent Application for Novel Treatment of Anorexia, Bulimia and other Eating Disorders

Vancouver, Canada, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (FSE: CWY0) ("Clearmind" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced the filing of a new international patent application for a proprietary treatment targeting anorexia, bulimia and other eating disorders.

The patent application covers the use of 3-Methylmethcathinone (3-MMC) in combination with Palmitoylethanolamide (PEA). This innovative combination aims to address the complex neurobiological and psychological factors associated with eating disorders, offering a potential new avenue for treatment.

Eating disorders are serious mental health conditions that negatively impact an individual's health, emotions, and ability to perform daily functions. Eating disorders are among the top ten leading causes of disability among young women and have one of the highest mortality rates compared to other mental disorders. According to recent studies, up to 70 million people globally are affected by eating disorders, with significant increases observed among children and adolescents. Global eating disorder prevalence increased from 3.4% to 7.8% between 2000 and 2018.

"The filing of this patent application underscores our continued commitment to developing innovative treatments for under-addressed mental health conditions," said Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind Medicine. "By exploring the therapeutic potential of 3-MMC and PEA, we hope to provide new treatment options for individuals struggling with eating disorders." Clearmind's research and development efforts continue to focus on the potential of psychedelic-derived compounds to address a range of mental health challenges. The Company remains dedicated to advancing its pipeline of novel therapeutics through rigorous scientific investigation and clinical development.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company's intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families including 31 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWY0."

