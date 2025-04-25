LA Galaxy Plant New Gardens at Annalee Elementary School in Carson, CA In Support of Earth Month and MLS WORKS' Greener Goals Initiative

In celebration of Earth Month, AEG's LA Galaxy Foundation joined forces with Freeway Insurance and Garden School Foundation to replant and expand the gardens at Annalee Avenue Elementary School in Carson, CA, as part of the MLS (Major League Soccer) WORKS Greener Goals Week of Service, which ran from April 14 - 22, 2025.

On April 22, 2025, LA Galaxy's players JT Marcinkowski and Tucker Lepley, along with the club's mascot Cozmo, employee volunteers from its front office, employees from AEG, and LA Galaxy fans, came together to plant and refurbish the school's garden. Together, they constructed new ADA-compliant garden beds, removed weeds, mulched, laid down fresh soil, and planted a variety of fruits, vegetables, and flowers - transforming the outdoor space into a more accessible and educational garden for students. The produce harvested from Annalee Elementary School's raised beds will be used in healthy cooking classes put on by Garden School Foundation. Additionally, several times a year, community members are invited to come out to also reap the bounty of a harvest.

"The LA Galaxy is dedicated to fostering a sense of community and environmental responsibility," said Felicia Hano, Community Relations Coordinator, LA Galaxy Foundation. "By working alongside our partners and volunteers to enhance the gardens at Annalee Elementary, we're giving students a lasting space to learn about sustainability and the importance of protecting our planet."

The garden build project was developed by the Garden School Foundation, an organization committed to providing in-depth garden-based education to youth at Title I schools across Los Angeles. To learn more about Garden School Foundation, please click here.

MLS WORKS Greener Goals highlights efforts across the soccer league to reduce the league's environmental impact and raise awareness around climate action. Now in its eighth year, the Greener Goals Week of Service brings together MLS clubs and League office staff to volunteer with local charitable organizations in celebration of Earth Day on April 22. To learn more about MLS WORKS Greener Goals, please click here.

Volunteers helped plant a variety of fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

