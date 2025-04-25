Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2025) - Greg Ferron, Chief Executive Officer and President, PTX Metals (TSXV: PTX) ("PTX" or the "Company"), joined Tim Babcock, President, TSX Venture Exchange, TMX Group, to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mcsH62pnmMg

PTX is a mineral exploration company focused on high-quality strategic metal assets in northern Ontario, allowing exposure for shareholders to Copper, Gold, Nickel, and PGEs. The Province of Ontario is renowned as a world-class mining jurisdiction for its abundance of mineral resources and investment opportunities.

PTX's corporate objective is to advance its assets, and unveil the potential of its two Flagship Projects, the W2 Cu-Ni-PGE located in the strategic Ring of Fire, and the Shining Tree Gold Project, which neighbours multi-million ounce gold deposits in the Timmins Gold Camp.

PTX is based in Toronto, Canada, with a primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PTX. The Company is also listed in Frankfurt under the symbol 9PF and on the OTCQB in the United States as PANXF.

