Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 25-Apr-2025 / 15:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on 25 April 2025 it was notified of the following transfer by the PDMR named below of Shares, acquired through the exercise of options, to the PDMR's spouse, who is a Person Closely Associated in respect of the PDMR (the "PCA") for nil consideration: Name Status Transfer date No. of shares to be transferred Duncan Cooper PDMR 25 April 2025 CFO Buyout Award of 2022 DSBP 5,867 This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR and PCA can be found below. For further information please contact: Kanchan Limaye Company Secretarial Assistant +44 (0) 7570 558431 Notification of Dealing Form - transfer to spouse by the PDMR 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Duncan Cooper 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence instrument, each type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares to spouse c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 5,867 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total -Price n/a 5,867 n/a e) Date of the transaction 25 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Notification of Dealing Form - the PCA 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Beverley Cooper 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PCA of Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each instrument, type of instrument ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares from spouse c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 5,867 d) Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price n/a 5,867 n/a e) Date of the transaction 25 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

