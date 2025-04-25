Anzeige
WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
25.04.25
09:29 Uhr
6,150 Euro
+0,100
+1,65 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0006,35017:50
Dow Jones News
25.04.2025 17:27 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
25-Apr-2025 / 15:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on 25 April 2025 it was notified of the following transfer by the 
PDMR named below of Shares, acquired through the exercise of options, to the PDMR's spouse, who is a Person Closely 
Associated in respect of the PDMR (the "PCA") for nil consideration: 
 
Name       Status  Transfer date  No. of shares to be transferred 
Duncan Cooper  PDMR   25 April 2025  CFO Buyout Award of 2022 DSBP    5,867 This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR and PCA can be found below. For further information please contact: Kanchan Limaye Company Secretarial Assistant +44 (0) 7570 558431 Notification of Dealing Form - transfer to spouse by the PDMR 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
       closely associated 
a)      Name               Duncan Cooper 
2       Reason for the notification 
a) 
       Position/Status         Chief Financial Officer/PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment  Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction 
       platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a)      Name               Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI               2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type 
       of instrument; (ii) 
       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where 
       transaction have been conducted 
a)      Description of the financial   Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence 
       instrument,           each 
       type of instrument 
       Identification code       ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)      Nature of the transaction    Transfer of shares to spouse 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                        Price(s)   Volume(s) 
                        Nil     5,867 
d)      Aggregated information 
 
       -Aggregated volume        Aggregate  Aggregate  Aggregate 
                        Price    Volume    Total 
       -Price 
                        n/a     5,867    n/a 
e)      Date of the transaction     25 April 2025 
f)      Place of the transaction     Outside a trading venue Notification of Dealing Form - the PCA 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
       closely associated 
a)      Name              Beverley Cooper 
2       Reason for the notification 
a) 
       Position/Status         PCA of Chief Financial Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction 
       platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a)      Name              Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI               2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type 
       of instrument; (ii) 
       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where 
       transaction have been conducted 
a)      Description of the financial  Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       instrument, 
       type of instrument       ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the transaction    Transfer of shares from spouse 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                       Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
                       Nil         5,867 
 
d)      Aggregated information 
                       Aggregate   Aggregate Aggregate 
       -Aggregated volume       Price     Volume  Total 
 
       -Price             n/a      5,867   n/a 
 
e)      Date of the transaction     25 April 2025 
f)      Place of the transaction    Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  384815 
EQS News ID:  2124700 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2124700&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2025 10:55 ET (14:55 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
