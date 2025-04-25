Henkel Recognized by GreenCircle for Sustainability Efforts Through Two Certifications

Henkel has achieved GreenCircle's Certified Environmental Facts and Zero Waste to Landfill certifications at its West Hazleton, PA manufacturing facility

Henkel is a leading manufacturer of well-known consumer and industrial brands, such as all® free clear laundry detergent, Dial® soap, Schwarzkopf® hair care, and Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings. The company has recently achieved two significant sustainability certifications from GreenCircle, reflecting their ongoing commitment to drive sustainable transformation at manufacturing sites. This includes a Certified Environmental Facts certification, for carbon footprint reduction, and a Zero Waste to Landfill certification at its West Hazleton, PA manufacturing facility, where Dial® soaps are made.

The West Hazleton facility has achieved a 17% carbon footprint reduction through energy efficient manufacturing practices for a select range of Dial® soaps, earning Henkel the GreenCircle Certified Environmental Facts: Carbon Footprint Reduction verification. The recognition also means this group of Dial® soap products can now be found on Amazon with a Climate Pledge Friendly badge. In addition, the West Hazleton facility has achieved GreenCircle's Zero Waste to Landfill certification. This means that zero waste is disposed directly to landfill.

"Achieving these important certifications from GreenCircle underscores our unwavering commitment to environment stewardship, including minimizing our carbon footprint and waste," said Allison Feldman, Vice President, Dial, Marketing, Henkel Consumer Goods North America. "This certification provides our customers with clear, verifiable proof of Henkel's dedication to sustainability, empowering them to make informed, environmentally responsible choices."

GreenCircle is an internationally recognized third-party certification entity whose evaluation process provides independent assessment that sustainability claims related to an organization's products and operations are honest, valid, and verified. GreenCircle Certified adheres to a high standard of accuracy and accountability for sustainability-related certifications.

"Henkel has successfully achieved GreenCircle's Certified Environmental Facts and Zero Waste to Landfill certifications, demonstrating their strong commitment to sustainability," said Sara Risley, Certification Officer at GreenCircle Certified. "These certifications not only reflect their environmental leadership but also contributed to Henkel's recognition by Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly initiative. We commend Henkel for their ongoing dedication to environmental responsibility, transparency with their customers, and their positive impact on the planet."

This latest recognition underscores Henkel's ongoing commitment to apply the newest standards for transparency in sustainability. For more information on Henkel's sustainability strategy and progress, visit their website.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes all®, Purex® and Persil® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, Dial® soaps, Schwarzkopf® hair care, as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.5 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2024, North America accounts for 28 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs around 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com and on X @Henkel_NA.

About Henkel

About Henkel With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The business unit Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in laundry & home care and hair in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2024, Henkel reported sales of more than 21.6 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 3.1 billion euros. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of about 47,000 people worldwide - united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations." More information at www.henkel.com.

About GreenCircle Certified, LLC

GreenCircle Certified was established in 2009 after our founders encountered many unsubstantiated claims in the marketplace. GreenCircle is an internationally recognized third-party certification entity whose thorough evaluation process provides independent verification that sustainability claims related to an organization's products and operations are honest, valid, and verified. GreenCircle is ISO 17065 compliant, following industry requirements for bodies certifying products, processes, and services. GreenCircle is recognized by the U.S. Federal Government as a recommended Ecolabel for all federal purchasing, by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), and the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) as a valid third-party certification entity. In today's discerning market, third-party certification is a valuable asset in establishing brand integrity and developing consumer confidence. For more information visit: www.GreenCircleCertified.com

